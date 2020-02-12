Patriots Sign Former Packers, Colts Cornerback to Future Contract

While there may not be a bigger story across the league than where New England Patriots QB Tom Brady signs this offseason, head coach Bill Belichick and his coaching staff are already busy building out the team’s 90-man offseason roster. On Tuesday, one of the first additions was made as New England brought in a veteran defensive back with experience in four NFL systems.

According to ESPN reporter Field Yates, the Patriots have added CB Lenzy Pipkins to their expanded roster as they prepare for the 2020 season.

The Patriots have signed DB Lenzy Pipkins, per source. He was waived by the Browns during final cuts last summer. Offseason depth with rosters at 90 players. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 11, 2020

Terms of the contract were not initially announced, although noted Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan has projected the deal to be worth approximately $660,000.

Lenzy Pipkins becomes the 56th player on the Patriots roster. Projecting his 2020 salary will be the minimum for a player with his number of credited seasons (2) – $660K. https://t.co/MDRjWfER6B — Cap Space=$29,074,286 (@patscap) February 11, 2020

The 6’0,” 196-pound cornerback originally entered the league in 2017 with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State University. In 12 games of action on defense and special teams, Pipkins racked up 15 tackles and a pass breakup for Green Bay. Prior to the start of the 2018 season, the Packers traded him to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for former fourth-round pick LB Antonio Morrison. The remainder of the season was a roller coaster ride for Pipkins as he bounced between two stints on the Colts practice squad before being waived and quickly claimed by the Detroit Lions. The Oklahoma State product spent one month in Detroit before the Cleveland Browns added him to their 10-man practice squad.

Pipkins challenged for a spot on the Browns active roster in 2019, but was ultimately let go during the team’s final round of cuts and spent the rest of the season out of the league. The 26-year-old defender actually visited the Patriots for a free agent workout in the days following his release from Cleveland last Septemeber, along with a group featuring five other defensive backs. While the team ultimately went in a different direction at the time, the Patriots coaching staff is familiar with Pipkins’ skill set.

