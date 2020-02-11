Philip Rivers’ Great Story of Final Trip to Face Chiefs as a Charger

Longtime Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers may no longer call the City of Angels home after free agency period is over, but he certainly has plenty of memories playing the Kansas City Chiefs during his 16-year tenure with the AFC West rival.

In what was likely his final game at Arrowhead Stadium in December, the Chargers lost to the eventual Super Bowl LIV champions 31-21. However, that didn’t stop the 38-year-old from showing some extra generosity to a Chiefs fan by giving away his game-worn gloves and telling reporters a lovely anecdote about dining at famed bar-b-que spot Joe’s Kansas City.

Via The Kansas City Star: “It was one guy in particular back there that you almost feel like you’ve gotten to know over the how many years he’s been back there,” Rivers said, with a chuckle. “I laugh because many years ago, me and (former Chargers quarterback) Charlie Whitehurst were going to Oklahoma Joe’s and the line was long. We were in there and there was nothing but Chiefs fans everywhere and now we’ve been seen from being in such a busy place. We’ve been standing there for about 3 minutes and we decided we’d go ahead and leave.

We like these colors. pic.twitter.com/pXjscKVyYi — Joe's Kansas City (@joeskc) February 3, 2020

“So, the next day, I’m here at the game and this guy hollers at me, ‘Hey Rivers, let me tell you how we do it at Oklahoma Joe’s. You stand in line and then you order just like everybody else.’ There’s always just been this back and forth with him. He gives it to me and then we’ll make a good play and he’ll say, ‘OK, I’ll give it to you’. We caught eye contact at some point today and he said, ‘Can I get those?’ So, I thought why not, if it’s the last time in here.”

Rivalries within the AFC West have been contentious over the years, but Rivers was quick to diffuse any speculation of animosity and actually wished Kansas City well in their postseason run to the Lombardi.

“I love to go at it with those guys, as everybody knows, but I also have a great respect for them and how hard they play,” the Alabama native explained in December. “Afterwards, you just tell them to go get ‘em. There was maybe a glimpse of it maybe my last time here or last time in that uniform, I think that’s a possibility. I tried not to get too far ahead.”

A fine ending to a storied period traveling back-and-forth to the City of Fountains.

Potential Landing Spots for Rivers

Rivers joins a slew of other major quarterbacks notably becoming free agents this offseason. Among those include Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Ryan Tannehill. It’s an impressive roster, and also somewhat intimidating.

At 38, Rivers might only have a few more years left in him. However, it’s still attractive for a franchise in desperate need of a veteran playcaller.

Rivers did relocate his entire family to Miami just weeks ago, so the Miami Dolphins could be an option for the North Carolina State product. Ryan Fitzpatrick is still under contract there, so that might be unlikely. However, there are plenty of franchises in the surrounding states that make the commute to and from the 305 easy for Rivers and his family.

The Washington Redskins paid top dollar for Alex Smith’s services in 2017. Unfortunately, he suffered a gruesome injury in his first season at FedEx Field and his timetable for return is still under question. There’s confidence in Case Keenum or Colt McCoy, but will new head coach Ron Rivera be keen on testing fate with two quarterbacks who have failed to put their team in playoff range?

No matter where Philips ends up, this will certainly be an exciting free agency period for all parties involved.