15 Best Power Racks: Compare & Save

When you feel comfortable enough with your workout routine, it could be time to step it up a notch. We’ve chosen the best power racks for your home gym, so just scroll down to begin shopping.
Complete your home gym by adding lighter weights, such as free weights or kettlebells.
-
1. Steelbody Strength Training Monster CagePrice: $699.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Pull-up and dip stations
- Rack is highly customizable
- Powder coated exterior
- Some competitors have a higher maximum user weight
- Storage posts can't hold more than 100 pounds at a time
- Doesn't have a lateral pull-down attachment
When you’re looking to get a serious workout in, you’ll want a power rack such as this one, which features a heavy-duty steel frame that’s reinforced with powder coating. The power cage can be used in many different ways, including for pull-ups, strength training and resistance band workouts. You’ll also find dip bars along with kipping and pull-up bars.
Barbell safety catches and various adjustable safety catches add extra elements of safety. The cage has multi-grip handles for pull-ups along with durable foam pads for added comfort. You can use the storage rack and posts to store extra weights.
-
2. Sunny Health & Fitness Power RackPrice: $268.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Adjustable and reversible pull-up bar
- Six band points for resistance band workouts
- Olympic plate storage
- Weights aren't included
- Prone to tipping over during certain workouts if weight plates aren't stored
- Not the best design for pull-ups
Its overall value aside, the most impressive feature of this power rack is its maximum 805-pound barbell weight capacity. That’s enough for even the most experienced users to enjoy high-quality workouts. The power rack is made with durable steel and has a powder-coated finish.
An adjustable and reversible pull-up bar allows for up to eight different positions, including wide and narrow grips. The rack also has safety lock latches to keep you safe even during solo workouts.
If you’re into resistance band workouts, you can attach the bands using any of the six band points. This power rack can store Olympic plates and fits Olympic bars up to seven feet.
While this power rack’s 805-pound weight capacity is impressive enough, you can jump up to the Sunny Health & Fitness Power and Squat Rack, which supports up to 880 pounds.
-
3. Force USA Monster G6 Power RackPrice: $3,999.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Also doubles as a Smith machine and functional trainer
- Compact despite its versatility
- Total of 46 height positions
- Doesn't ship for free
- Pricey
- Sparse users instructions
You can complete over 75 different exercises with this power rack, making it a truly versatile addition to your home gym. Despite its versatility, the power rack is quite compact for its size, standing 85 inches high and 36 inches wide.
You’re getting more than your average power rack for the money, as it can also be used as a functional trainer and a Smith machine. This monster rack has two 221-pound weight stacks and can be easily adjusted using pop-pin adjustments. A total of 46 height positions accommodates users of all sizes.
Other highlights include a small grip frame, push bar, ankle strap, spotter arms and more. Whether you’re learning a new exercise or feel like trying something different, you can consult the built-in exercise guide.
-
4. ARCHON Power CagePrice: $519.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cage is sturdy enough for pull-ups
- Bar and safety catches can be adjusted in 27 ways
- Pre-drilled holes accommodate wide cable crossover attachments
- Prone to tipping over if not properly secured
- Doesn't currently come with dip attachments
- Can take awhile to assemble
This power cage has a high weight capacity, including 1,000 pounds for the safety catchers, 500 pounds for the multi-grip pull-up bar and 750 pounds with the J-hooks. The cage also has six storage posts for Olympic plates and interior storage for an Olympic bar.
It’s highly versatile and can be used for powerlifting, back workouts, bench press and other exercises. You’ll find two training band posts with a total of three positions for eccentric resistance training. The power cage is sturdy enough to support pull-ups.
You can adjust the bar and safety catches in 27 different ways for added versatility. Pre-drilled holes accommodate wide cable crossover attachments, so you can use the power cage for lat pull-downs.
-
5. Body-Solid Powerline Power RackPrice: $330.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Plenty of clearance between upright pillars
- Spacious interior promotes side-to-side movements
- Ideal for various leg and arm workouts
- No plate storage
- Doesn't have cable attachment stations
- Not ideal for pull-ups
A wide walk-in design means your movements won’t be restricted during workouts, especially side-to-side motions. You’ll find 24 inches between the upright pillars for increased mobility.
The rack itself weighs 133 pounds and features 18 adjustment levels for added versatility. You can use the power rack for your favorite exercises, from military presses to squats, shrugs and more.
For your safety, the power rack comes with heat-tempered lift-offs along with two saber-style safety rods. You’ll also find a chin-up bar. This power rack has a 500-pound weight capacity.
-
6. Valor Fitness Squat Rack & Pull Up BarPrice: $1,695.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes a weight lifting platform with bamboo boards
- Ideal for home gyms and light commercial use
- Storage for two Olympic barbells
- Arrives in multiple boxes
- Can't be used for decline bench press
- No lat attachment
Sturdy 11-gauge steel construction keeps the frame firmly in place during any type of movement, so you can complete your favorite exercises and workouts without worrying about the structure tipping or moving. In fact, the frame is sturdy enough to hold up to 1,000 pounds at a time.
If your idea of the best power rack is one that allows you to complete multiple exercises, consider this all-in-one structure. Highlights include a multi-grip station as well as storage for two Olympic barbells, plate and bar storage and more.
This particular model comes with a weight lifting platform made of four bamboo boards to keep your feet secure during workouts. There’s even a transitional plate at the end so that you can conveniently slide a bench into place. This power rack and weight lifting platform is suggested for home gyms and light commercial use.
If you don’t need the weight lifting platform, consider the BD-58 Rack.
-
7. TDS Mega Power Squat RackPrice: $289.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holes are numbered for easier setup
- Option to add a lat attachment or a pull-up or chin-up bar
- Comes with a professionally knurled front chinning bar
- Painted surfaces are prone to chipping
- May rock a bit during certain movements
- Doesn't come with tabs to bolt structure to the floor
A weight rating of 1,000 pounds isn’t unusual on more expensive power racks, which makes this budget-friendly set a steal if you’re specifically looking for a higher weight capacity.
The no-frills squat rack comes with a durable steel tube construction and is numbered for easier setup. You’ll find 31 holes, each of which is two inches apart. A professionally knurled front chinning bar adds to this rack’s versatility.
For your safety, there are red J-hooks and solid steel safety bars. There’s also an option to add a lat attachment as well as a pull-up or chin-up bar if you desire.
-
8. Fitness Reality X-Class Olympic Power CagePrice: $577.93Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Adjustable pull-up and chin-up bars
- Large 1,500-pound weight capacity
- Pre-drilled holes to secure structure to the floor
- Some say the included safety bars are too short
- Dip bar may bend with higher weights
- Dimensions are a bit unusual
The best power rack for home use isn’t always the greatest for commercial use, but this power cage is actually designed for light commercial and home use.
The power rack has a weight capacity up to 1,500 pounds and features a durable tubular steel frame construction. A pair of J-hooks is included for added stability. Other features include adjustable rubber grip dip handles and rubber strip coverings for the safety bars to prevent scratches.
The pull-up and chin-up bars can be adjusted to two heights and can hold up to 600 pounds. An Olympic lat pull-down is included. You’ll also find a low row cable attachment to add some more versatility to your workouts.
Don’t need the lat pull-down attachment? A separate model is available without the attachment.
-
9. Valor Fitness Heavy Duty Power RackPrice: $665.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with four storage pegs
- Can hold up to two Olympic plates per peg
- Lat pull and cable crossover attachments available
- Some competitors have a higher weight capacity
- Weight plate holders can intrude when benching inside the structure
- May wobble a bit when not bolted down
There are many variations of this robust power rack, but the BD-33 offers a nice balance of features and stability. For example, this model comes with a lat pull attachment and includes a standard size lat pull bar and an accessory pull down bar. Cable crossover attachments are also available.
This power rack is adjustable and can be set in various starting positions. There’s a maximum weight load of 800 pounds with the safety bars, 650 pounds when using the interior bar catches and 500 pounds with the exterior bar catches.
The power cage is made with durable 12-gauge steel and comes with rubber base caps to keep your floors protected. You’ll find four storage pegs on the back of the unit. Each peg can hold up to two Olympic plates.
-
10. HulkFit Pro Power RackPrice: $268.04Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dual weight plate holders in the rear
- H-shaped base keeps structure firmly in place
- 800-pound weight capacity
- Bars don't have knurling
- Prone to tipping with certain movements
- Powder coating can wear off over time
Its affordable price tag makes this adjustable power rack a hit among budget-conscious consumers. Despite its power price tag, the weight rack has an 800-pound weight capacity and a heavy-duty steel frame.
You’ll find two pull-up bars, each of which has a different diameter and can be mounted at your preferred height. This power rack also includes two sturdy J-hooks. You’ll also get two dip bars or spotter arms with accompanying safety lockers to keep them in place.
The structure has two weight plate holders in the rear, along with two short bars for various exercises. A distinctive H-shaped base keeps the power rack in place during workouts.
-
11. Marcy Home Gym Cage SystemPrice: $349.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sold steel frame reinforced with powder coating
- Equally designed for arms and legs
- Comes with kettlebell and dumbbell racks
- May wobble if not properly secured with weights
- Some say the dip bars are prone to bending
- Stored weights may intrude during bench press
This multi-purpose training cage includes a pulley system for added versatility. The high pulley system is particularly well suited for exercises such as overhead cable curls and overhead tricep extensions. There’s also a lateral bar for completing your favorite pulldown exercises.
This power rack features a wide-open area, which gives you more room to complete various movements. This versatile power rack is equally suited for arms and legs. In terms of durability, you’ll find a solid steel frame that’s reinforced with powder coating to stand up to regular and intense workout settings.
-
12. Titan Fitness T-2 Short RackPrice: $299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Supports up to 700 pounds
- Includes J-hooks and other accessories
- Can be used for a wide range of exercises
- No pre-drilled holes to anchor in place
- Pull-up bar grip isn't very textured
- Powder coating may wear off over time
Standing at just over 71 inches, the T-2 is shorter than most of its competitors. This compact size allows the power rack to fit into smaller spaces, such as your home gym or basement. Despite its smaller size, the power rack can still support up to 700 pounds. It’s also quite versatile and can be used for squats, curls, dips, deadlifts and more. J-hooks are included for your safety. This power rack features a sturdy steel frame.
-
13. Merax Athletics Fitness Power RackPrice: $399.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Adjustable in 21 different positions
- Power cage is made with steel
- Comes with a low row attachment
- Relatively low maximum weight limit
- Pulley system isn't the best quality
- Prone to wobbling if not secured
Unlike many similarly priced power racks, this one comes with a lat pull attachment. You’ll also find a low row attachment, safety spotter and a pull-up bar. Not only is the pull-up bar made with steel for durability, it also has knurled grips to keep your hands from slipping. This power rack can be adjusted in 21 positions, with bar supports from 17 to 68 inches.
The maximum weight is 800 pounds for the safety bars. There’s a limit of 650 pounds using the bars inside the cage, and 500 pounds using the bars outside of the cage.
-
14. CAP Barbell Power RackPrice: $119.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes in many different colors
- Powder coated finish for durability
- Made with 11 and 12-gauge steel
- Safety catches aren't included
- Doesn't come with band posts
- May wobble a bit with certain movements
This no-frills power rack is a solid choice if you’re after the best power rack for your budget. Aside from the fact that it stands 85 inches high, giving you plenty of clearance to do workouts without feeling cramped, the power rack is made with durable 11 and 12 gauge steel tubing for added stability.
The pull-up bar can support up to 750 pounds, while the weight capacity for catches is 500 pounds. Finding a place to store your extra weights isn’t an issue, as the exercise stand comes with built-in bar and weight storage.
If the standard steel look isn’t quite your style, you’ll find this power rack in a variety of fun colors. Adjustable J-cup catches make it easy to perform many different exercises.
Looking for a bit more than a bare bones power rack? Consider the CAP Barbell Full Cage Power Rack.
-
15. PRx Performance Power RackPrice: $489.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with all the necessary hardware for assembly
- Pull-up bar is adjustable up to 90 inches
- Powder coated for added durability
- No drill-outs to secure the rack to the floor
- May wobble a bit if during certain movements if not properly weighed down
- Some competitors have a higher weight capacity
You can fold this power rack in when it’s not in use, making it a practical choice if you’re looking to save precious space in your home gym. In fact, its space-saving design means you won’t have to feel as guilty setting up the power rack in your basement or garage. The width and height will stay the same, but you lose several inches in length when the rack is folded up.
The rack comes with a pull-up bar that can be adjusted up to 90 inches. There’s a maximum weight capacity of 1,000 pounds, which is plenty for even more advanced workouts.
Find more PRx Performance Power Rack information and reviews here.
Which Is the Best Power Rack for Me?
Any power rack that encourages you to work out and enjoy the benefits of weight lifting is a worthwhile investment. In case you need a refresher, lifting weights can strengthen your bones and even prevent injuries, among other advantages, according to this Shape.com article.
Some power racks have a higher weight capacity, while others come with pull-up bars, lat pull-downs or other accessories to boost your fitness routine. For example, if you're looking for a power rack with a high weight capacity, check out the Force USA Monster G6 or the Valor Fitness BD-58. Both squat racks have a 1,000-pound capacity.
The Steelbody Strength Training Monster Cage and Fitness Reality X-Class Olympic Power Cage are versatile power racks with options such as lat pull-downs, pull-up bars and various attachments to boost your workouts.
You can also use the Steelbody cage for resistance band workouts. According to Self.com, resistance bands are an easy and affordable way to enjoy a full-body workout.
Which Cheap Power Rack Do You Suggest?
Power racks aren't the cheapest investment for your home gym, but it's certainly possible to find budget-friendly options. If you're on a tighter budget, we suggest taking a look at the CAP Barbell Power Rack or the Sunny Health & Fitness Power Rack.
Other affordable options include the PRx Performance Power Rack and the Titan Fitness T-2 rack, which is several inches shorter than most power racks on this list, making it well suited for smaller spaces and lower ceilings.
Which Power Racks Are Best for Heavy Use?
If you plan on using your power rack several times a week, or even on a daily basis, you'll want to make sure that it's built for the job. Many power racks are made with steel for durability. You'll also find racks that are powder coated for increased longevity.
Some of our favorite racks for heavy use include the TDS Mega Squat Rack, which features a durable steel tube construction, and the HulkFit Pro power rack, with its sturdy H-shape design.
The Valor Fitness Heavy Duty Power Rack is designated for light commercial use, as is the Fitness Reality X-Class Olympic Power Cage.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.