Raiders Predicted to Land Buccaneers WR in Free Agency

The Las Vegas Raiders enter the 2020 offseason with a glaring need at wide receiver. Despite Antonio Brown revealing he’s been talking with Jon Gruden, he’s not signing a contract anytime soon. There are no superstars that appear to be available this offseason, but there are some solid depth guys who could pique the Raiders’ interest.

The team already has reported interest in New York Jets free agent wide receiver Robby Anderson. While that move wouldn’t surprise anybody, there’s another name to keep an eye on, according to Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report and that’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman:

“That late-season surge put Perriman back on the free-agent radar as a possible late-bloomer. But the 26-year-old needs to sign with a team that will give him opportunities. This past season, the Las Vegas Raiders didn’t have a wide receiver who caught 50 passes or reached 700 receiving yards. Rookie fifth-rounder Hunter Renfrow led the team in receptions (49), while Tyrell Williams led all receivers with 651 yards.”

Periman certainly isn’t the hottest name on the market, but he’s certainly interesting. He was a first-round pick back in 2015 and while he definitely hasn’t lived up to his potential, he started showing more promise in 2019.

Raiders Will Probably Address WR in Draft

Antonio Brown may not fall on the Raiders’ lap this offseason, but luckily for them, this year’s draft is loaded with top-end talent. This could lead to them not spending big on a wide receiver in free agency. Moton points out that scoring Periman for cheap and pairing him with a top draft pick could be a recipe for success:

“The Raiders should focus on a talent-rich class of incoming wide receivers to surround Carr with quality pass-catching options, but taking a flier on Perriman could bring great value. If he continues to show more of what we saw between Weeks 13 and 17, the Silver and Black would have a bargain-bin gem.”

Periman would most likely be the number three wide receiver behind the draft pick and Tyrell Willimas. Throw in a little Hunter Renfrow and the Raiders wide receiver corps all of the sudden looks pretty impressive.

What About A.J. Green?

Probably the most popular wide receiver hitting the free-agent market is A.J. Green. He has spent much of his career as one of the best receivers in the NFL. Unfortunately, he’s been bitten pretty badly by the injury bug the last couple of years. Green is set to hit free agency and while the Cincinnati Bengals may try to keep him, he could get convinced to leave for a contender with deep pockets. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell detailed a scenario in which the Raiders trade for Green after he is theoretically franchise-tagged:

“The Raiders tried to get a No. 1 receiver last offseason when they traded for Antonio Brown. That didn’t work out. Trading for Green is their second chance, with Las Vegas moving down from No. 19 to No. 33 in exchange for the longtime Cincinnati star and a swap of fourth-rounders. An extension follows shortly. The Raiders still have the No. 12 pick to help their defense.”

Now, it’s very hard to imagine the Raiders give up a first-round pick for an aging wide receiver who didn’t play last season. That said, if they don’t need to trade for him, he could be a very good pickup and probably won’t cost nearly as much as he would’ve back in the day. When Green plays, he’s effective. A change of scenery with a more talented team could help him regain the magic that made him look like a future Hall of Famer.

