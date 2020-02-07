Raiders Decide on Contract Guarantees for Several Star Players

Though the 2020 season is still a long time away, the Las Vegas Raiders have already had a few big contract decisions on their hands. According to The Athletic’s Vic Tafur, Rodney Hudson, Richie Incognito, Darren Waller and Tyrell Williams had their entire 2020 salaries become guaranteed on Wednesday while Derek Carr had a small portion of his 2020 salary become guaranteed.

Hudson, Waller and Incognito have all received contract extensions within the last six months, so there’s no surprise they got their guarantees. They were among the team’s best and most consistent performers in 2020, so there’s no reason to think the team doesn’t want all of them to stick around long-term. However, there are some more notable contracts the Raiders decided to guaranteed.

Tyrell Williams Safe for 2020?

Barring a trade, Tyrell Williams is going to be a Raider in 2020. There was some doubt concerning his future because of his lackluster first year with the team, but they clearly believe in him. Williams’ 2019 season was marred with an injury to his foot and while the team still had him play most games, he clearly was affected by it. Williams looked the part of a potential number one receiver in training camp and the first few games of the season, but he completely fell off towards the back half and had some costly drops.

#Raiders Derek Carr had a 112.6 passer rating on throws to Tyrell Williams this season. That's his highest rating to any WR in his 6 seasons in NFL (min 15 completions) — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) February 7, 2020

As of right now, it’s easy to understand why some wouldn’t think Williams is worth the big money he’s receiving. In his defense, he has put up very productive years in the past. There’s no excuse for the bad drops, but he’s clearly going to get another shot with the team. Jon Gruden has sung his praise on a number of occasions and they were really excited about him heading into 2019. He’ll get every shot to bounce back in 2020 and the Raiders are expected to add another talented wide receiver next to him in the draft or free agency. Taking some of the pressure off Williams might lead to being a much more effective weapon.

Carr’s Guarantee Shouldn’t Affect 2020 Status

Some might see that part of Carr’s contract got guaranteed and think that means he’s safe for 2020. However, only $2.9 million of his $18.9 million of his salary was guaranteed. If the Raiders decided to let him go, they would only have to pay a very small amount. Unfortunately for Carr, he’s going to have to deal with another offseason full of quarterback rumors.

Carr was once the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, but that only lasted a very brief time. Now he doesn’t even crack the top-10 in average annual salary for a quarterback per year, according to MSN. For a starting quarterback, Carr has become quite the discount. If the Raiders decided to sign somebody like Tom Brady, it’s at least going to cost $30 million, if not more. Sure, Carr takes up a big chunk of cap space, but his contract isn’t that bad relatively speaking.

