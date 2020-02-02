Raiders to Pursue Tom Brady If Patriots Don’t Re-Sign Him: Report

Since the New England Patriots were taken out in the first found of the 2019 NFL Playoffs by the Tennessee Titans, many have begun to speculate whether or not Tom Brady is ready for a change. The Las Vegas Raiders have been a team mentioned at several points and rumors really heated up when the quarterback was seen talking to Mark Davis at UFC 246 in Las Vegas. While most of the talk has merely been speculation, Adam Schefter of ESPN has dropped the most substantial news yet:

“The Raiders are poised to pursue quarterback Tom Brady if he doesn’t re-sign with the Patriots before free agency begins, league sources told ESPN.”

Schefter is the best in the business, so if he’s saying the Raiders are going after Brady, it’s most likely true. With the move to Las Vegas already in full swing, the team could want to make a splash to excite the fan base. There’s arguably no bigger star in the NFL than Tom Brady. If the Raiders are looking to build the business more than they’re are concerned with long term production at quarterback, then Brady is the way to go.

Smokescreen or Real Interest?

Based on what Schefter’s saying, it looks like the Raiders are ready to go after Brady. However, is Brady willing to go to the Raiders? It’s hard to know. If he’s still wanting to win a Super Bowl, there’s no doubt the Patriots would give him the best option. That said, the Raiders are an up and coming team, moving to a new city and they have an elite offensive line. They also have one the most exciting tight ends in the NFL and everybody knows Brady loves a good tight end.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft has made it clear he wants to keep the quarterback in New England. They didn’t groom a replacement, so if Brady leaves, it’s hard to know who they’re going to roll with in 2020. It’s hard to imagine a world in which Brady plays for a team that isn’t the Patriots. While the Raiders’ interest in the quarterback seems real, New England still feels like his most likely landing spot.

This Could Mean the End Is Close for Derek Carr

Regardless of which team Brady decides he wants to play for, this news can’t mean good things for Derek Carr. The Raiders’ long-time starting quarterback has had to hear many rumors throughout his career about the team moving on from him, but this is the most substantial yet. The idea that the team would rather have a 42-year old quarterback on the downside of his career over Carr is pretty damning. That can’t be good for his confidence.

This report might finally prove that the Raiders don’t believe in Carr long-term and they’re going to start figuring out what to do to replace him. If Brady doesn’t come to Las Vegas, Carr will likely be the guy in 2020. However, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they took a quarterback early in the draft. If Carr remains the starter in 2020, he needs to play out of his mind and put up career numbers.

