Analyst Explains Why Tom Brady Wouldn’t Sign With the Raiders

Tom Brady watch is in full force as the soon-to-be free agent quarterback weighs his options. He’s spent 20 years with the New England Patriots where he put together one the most impressive runs in sports history, but he could be interested in a change of scenery. The Las Vegas Raiders have been pegged as a potential landing spot for Brady and ESPN’s Adam Schefter has reported that the team is ready to go after him should he leave.

While the bright lights of Las Vegas could be appealing to Brady as he enters the last years of his football career, it’s not so simple. Connor Orr of Sports Illustrated explained why Brady would be wise to pass on the Raiders:

Pay me and acquire weapons or I’ll sign with the Las Vegas Raiders: To which, if I were Bill Belichick, I would say…go right ahead. Please, do us a favor and leave one of the most efficient, tailored-to-you offenses in football history for a coach whose play calls are so wordy they require their own set of footnotes. We’ll take Derek Carr and you can see us in the next four Super Bowls.

It’s no secret that Jon Gruden’s offense is a lot to learn. It often takes at least one full season for a quarterback to get in sync with the coach – sometimes more. Brady is obviously a smart guy, but he’s spent his entire career having an offense tailored around his skillset. Gruden isn’t going to change for Brady, so the quarterback would have to adapt.

Would Tom Brady Sign With the Raiders?

On the surface, Brady to the Raiders would somewhat make sense on his end. He’d be protected by one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, he’d get one of the most exciting tight ends in the NFL in Darren Waller and he’d have Josh Jacobs to hand the ball off to. Plus, the Raiders are likely to add a big-play wide receiver in free agency or the draft. He’d have a much better offensive supporting cast than he did in New England.

However, it’s not that simple. The Raiders are a very young team and there’s bound to be some growing pains. While the team will try to add top wide receiver talent, there’s no guarantee Brady’s wide receiver corps will be any better in Las Vegas than it would be in New England. Also, even if you think Gruden is a good coach, he’s no Bill Belichick. Add that to the fact that the Raider defense is significantly worse than what the Patriots have and Brady may second guess making a move.

Could Derek Carr Win Super Bowls With Belichick?

Though Tom Brady played almost every game for the Patriots since he became the starter, there was one season that he missed due to injury. Belichick was able to take Matt Cassel and lead the Patriots to an 11-5 record without Brady. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is significantly better than Cassel. If the Patriots picked him up after Las Vegas added Brady, there’s no telling what Carr could do.

His ceiling is a potential MVP candidate and if he’s put into the right situation, he could get back to that form. The Patriots lack weapons, but they can maximize talent better than any other team. It could be the perfect situation for Carr to turn things around.

