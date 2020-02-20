Elite Rival Defender Named Ideal Free Agent Fit For Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are in direct competition with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North, and for this reason, the sides often like to stick it to each other on the field and off.

This offseason, quite possibly the biggest move the Ravens could make would be to steal one of the Steelers’ top defensive linemen in free agency. Interestingly enough, Pro Football Focus sees the fit as a good one for the Ravens in free agency.

Writer Anthony Treash picked out some of the top free agency fits for every team and predicted where he thought players would sign. Baltimore’s only splash into the market involved singing Javon Hargrave, the lineman from the Steelers.

Here’s what he wrote about why that was the case:

“Baltimore has only two real major flaws: their receiving unit and their pass-rush unit. The loaded wide receiver class in the 2020 NFL Draft can lead them to get decent value at Pick No. 28 or No. 60, and a healthy Marquise Brown will help them next season. The Ravens’ interior defensive line last season was among the bottom five in PFF pass-rush grade, and that might just be the position they target in March. The Steelers don’t have the money to pay Javon Hargrave, which is great news for their division rival. Hargrave finished the 2019 season as one of the 15 highest-graded pass-rushers at his position.”

Plucking a player like Hargrave from the Steelers would be a huge advantage for Baltimore. Just 27, he’s been solid early in his career with 14.5 sacks and 168 tackles. He could certainly solve Baltimore’s need for more pass rush and a solid defender in the trenches.

More than that, subtracting him from the Steelers and adding him to the Ravens would be a major move in terms of the balance of power within the division.

Ravens Ideal Offseason Moves Named

Figuring out a way to alter some weaknesses for next season and get on the right track with the offseason is the huge goal of Eric De Costa in 2020. Recently, some of the thoughts on how to build the team this offseason were brought up in a CBS Sports insider piece by Jason La Canfora. As was written, the team figures to be aggressive in house, but could also get into the mix for players outside of house on the market as well.

Here’s what he wrote about that:

“The Ravens will face Super Bowl pressure in 2020 after their 14-2 finish, and DeCosta has more work to do. Keeping free agent Jimmy Smith, or picking up veteran corner Brandon Carr’s option would be exceptional for depth in the secondary. Jefferson will not be back in 2020, saving about $7M in cap space and the Ravens will almost certainly put the franchise tag on linebacker Matt Judon, the only proven pass rusher on the roster. They need another legit outside receiving target for Lamar Jackson, and even with Judon, more help on the edge as well (I’d give a call to the Chargers and inquire about Melvin Ingram’s availability if I were them). Figuring out inside linebacker is also high on the checklist, but I wouldn’t bet against DeCosta and he’s already off to the strong start by securing Clark (and he is pushing to get stud left tackle Ronnie Stanley extended as well, I’m told).”

What the Ravens, who already extended Chuck Clark this week, do next is anyone’s guess. They could look to franchise Matt Judon, then perhaps deal him. They could also make a commitment to their defensive backfield, and try to re-sign Ronnie Stanley up front.

Either way, it’s set to be a busy offseason for the Ravens, and a big move like this could be on the horizon as well.

Ravens Offseason Needs

The Ravens are seemingly in a decent spot in terms of both sides of the ball thanks to the fact that they have a young roster, but there’s little question that the team needs to make a few well placed additions, especially on offense. Baltimore could use another receiving threat to help Lamar Jackson, and depending on what happens with some of the team’s own free agents, cornerback and linebacker could be on the docket as well.

Baltimore shouldn’t need many dramatic moves, but should continue to lock up their own talent while looking to make a few well-placed additions to the mix.

Adding a player like Hargrave could be huge for the team in terms of getting things on the right track.

