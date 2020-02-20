Redskins Make Final Decision on TE Jordan Reed’s Future

The Washington Redskins are officially moving on from their once-promising tight end after they announced Thursday the release of veteran Jordan Reed after seven seasons.

Reed missed the entire 2019 season with a concussion he sustained during Washington’s third preseason game and only just cleared from concussion protocol on Wednesday, but the Redskins opted to cut loose the former third-round pick with two years left on his contract and, in the process, saved about $8.5 million against the salary cap. ESPN’s Field Yates was the first to report the move.

3️⃣,3️⃣7️⃣1️⃣ Yards

3️⃣2️⃣9️⃣Receptions

2️⃣4️⃣Touchdowns One of the best in franchise history. Thank you, Jordan! pic.twitter.com/VfjoW9WLpq — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) February 20, 2020

Reed produced breakout numbers during his third NFL season in 2015 for the Redskins when he caught 87 passes for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns. He signed a five-year, $46.75 million contract the following offseason but never quite achieved the same level of success, making 147 receptions for 1,455 yards and 10 touchdowns over his next three active seasons.

Health has been a primary concern for the majority of his career as his latest concussion was the seventh documented in his playing career, dating back to his college days at Florida. The 29-year-old has never played more than 14 games in a single NFL season, but Reed still plans to play for the 2020 season, according to ESPN’s John Keim.

Reed was originally set to make about $10.3 million for the 2020 season, which would have made him the league’s second-highest-paid tight end.

Redskins Need New Tight Ends for 2020

With the release of Reed and Vernon Davis’ sudden retirement earlier this month, the Redskins will head into free agency next month with new tight end talent near the top of their wishlist.

Right now, the Redskins have three tight ends under contract through the 2020 season, but the trio doesn’t figure to be strong enough to carry the position into the future after finishing the 2019 season with a collective 34 catches, 344 yards and two touchdowns. Hentges and Wilson are both coming off their rookie seasons and have some developmental value; though, neither looks ready to step into the roles Reed and Davis have left behind.

The Redskins could potentially solve the problem through the NFL draft, but they have greater needs at linebacker and wide receiver that could dominate their first four rounds. While the Redskins do have the No. 2 overall pick — and could maybe spend it on Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons — they don’t have a second-round pick and would need to wait until at least the third round to pluck a young tight end off the draft board.

The Redskins attempted to lure in veteran tight end Greg Olsen — who played under new Washington head coach Ron Rivera for multiple seasons in Carolina — but he opted to sign with the Seattle Seahawks earlier this week. There are still some promising options on the market, though, ranging from expensive choices (Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper) to more affordable ones (Eric Ebron).

Factoring in the release of Reed, the Redskins have freed up about $54 million in cap space and could be big-time players on the free-agent market next month. Last week, they created about $16 million in space against the cap when they released four other players, including cornerback Josh Norman and veteran wide receiver Paul Richardson Jr.

