Outstanding Referee Dives to Catch Viciously Knocked-Out Fighter [WATCH]

The main job of a martial art’s referee is to prioritize the health and safety of the athletes. And during a Muay Thai match at this weekend’s Muay Hardcore event in Bangkok, a referee displayed commendable dedication to his role.

Here is a clip from the event that features a referee named Sittichai Ineiad diving to catch a Muay Thai fighter that was knocked out while standing. As he fell backward, the referee did what he could to prevent any further injury. The clip was provided by Beyond Kickboxing, a Twitter channel for combat sports news and video.

So Sovarathana with the hellbow knockout against Neymar at todays Muay Hardcore. pic.twitter.com/tBVruqVXEI — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) February 15, 2020

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

The Referee Did Everything He Could to Prevent Any Further Injury to the Knocked-Out Fighter

In the video, Ineiad flung himself at the fighters to protect their head from smashing against the canvas. In the clip, So Sovarathana brutally knocks-out Neymar Paeminburee with a right elbow that sent him falling backward unconscious. And with the quick reaction of the ref, his head was protected from taking any further damage.

Ineiad was able to get his hand behind Paeminburee’s head to support it before it hit the canvas. The referee did everything he could to prevent Paeminburee from sustaining any more damage to his head.

The Clip of Ineiad’s Outstanding Display of Refereeing Has Gone Viral

The video above has been liked over 7000 times and retweeted over 1500 times. The reaction to Ineiad’s dive has been very positive, with many MMA analysts and fans tipping their caps. Major news outlets, including the BBC, have reported on the clip as well, which serves as great publicity for the Southeast Asian promotion, Muay Hardcore.

READ NEXT: Jan Blachowicz Calls Out Jon Jones After Vicious KO of Corey Anderson [WATCH]