Ryan Newman Crashes in Scary End to Daytona 500 NASCAR Race [VIDEO]

Ryan Newman was poised to win the Daytona 500 before a scary crash on the final lap where his car went airborne before bursting into flames when it landed. Little is known about Newman’s health except that he was transported from the car to an ambulance where he was taken to an area hospital, per the Fox broadcast. It was a scary end to the Daytona 500 as Newman was not shown getting out of his car during the broadcast.

Denny Hamlin edged out Ryan Blaney to win the Daytona 500, but fans are concerned about Newman’s health given how dangerous the crash looked.

Ryan Newman Was Taken to the Hospital, But Few Details Have Been Reported on His Condition

Activity at Halifax Health following #Daytona500 crash. We believe Ryan Newman just arrived. Rushed into trauma entrance, escorted by deputies. No word on his condition @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/LdGMRc1FZ3 — Nicole Griffin (@NicoleNews13) February 18, 2020

WFTV’s Joe Kepner reported that he was told by a Penske employee that Newman is awake after the crash.

“Heard crowd cheering but couldn’t see much. One of Newman’s crew said he didn’t know if he was okay as he walked by. A Penske employee told me he is awake. #Daytona500…Sounds like they are taking Newman straight to a hospital. Still no update on his condition. #Daytona,” Kepner noted in a series of tweets.

Ryan Newman part of a horrific crash at the #DAYTONA500. Prayers that he’s okay @wachfox pic.twitter.com/AYUKqctOsv — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) February 18, 2020

After the race, driver Clint Bowyer took to Twitter to offer a heartfelt message.

“This s— is real. We’re all on the road together doing what we love. Please let @RyanJNewmanbe ok here. 🙏,” Bowyer tweeted.

A stretcher is next to Newman’s car. Crews are using black screens to keep fans from seeing. And media has just been told to leave the pits. #DAYTONA500 pic.twitter.com/OFFIpTWcoz — Joe Kepner (@JKepnerWFTV) February 18, 2020

Spectrum News’ Nicole Griffin reported that is appears Newman was rushed to Halifax Health.

“Activity at Halifax Health following #Daytona500 crash. We believe Ryan Newman just arrived. Rushed into trauma entrance, escorted by deputies. No word on his condition @MyNews13,” Griffin reported on Twitter.

Ryan Blaney Noted He Was Trying to Push Newman Into the Lead

Blaney was emotional after the race and expressed his concern over Newman’s health. The driver noted that he was trying to push Newman to a victory since they both drive Fords but explained their bumpers became tangled which led to the crash.

“We pushed Newman there to the lead and then we got a push from the 11 … I was committed to just pushing him to the win and having a Ford win it and got the bumpers hooked up wrong. It looked bad,” Blaney noted, per ESPN.

Roush Yates Engines encouraged people not to speculate on Newman’s condition until an official statement has been released.

“We ask that out of respect for privacy that you please do not speculate on Ryan Newman’s condition until an official statement has been issued by @NASCAR, @FordPerformance, or @RoushFenway racing. Thank you,” Roush Yates Engines tweeted.

