Seahawks’ Russell Wilson Gets Major NFL MVP Voting Snub

Lamar Jackson’s unanimous NFL MVP means that Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson once again received zero votes for the award. Jackson is only the second-ever unanimous MVP joining Tom Brady who also accomplished the clean sweep in 2010, per the NFL.

You may be wondering who votes on the NFL MVP award. The 50 MVP voters are sportswriters selected by the Associated Press, per Sportscasting.com. Heading into NFL Honors, Jackson was the favorite to win the award, but it was somewhat surprising that he was a unanimous selection given its historical rarity.

Jackson’s unanimous victory comes after the Ravens quarterback accomplished a number of milestones. Jackson was the first NFL player to notch more than 3,000 passing yards and 1,200 rushing yards in a season, per CBS Sports. Jackson also broke the record for the most rushing yards by a quarterback with 1,206. Despite the Ravens’ early postseason exit, the team outperformed their preseason expectations as Jackson led the NFL with 36 passing touchdowns, and Baltimore finished with a 14-2 record along with the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

Wilson Received a Vote for the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year

Wilson did receive one vote for the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. Saints’ wide receiver Michael Thomas edged out Jackson to win the award. Wilson was one of just five players to receive a vote for Offensive Player of the Year.

“Saints WR Michael Thomas edged out Ravens QB Lamar Jackson for Offensive Player of the Year. Here’s the voting for OPOY: Michael Thomas: 19 votes Lamar Jackson: 17 Christian McCaffrey 12 Russell Wilson 1 Patrick Mahomes 1,” Hensley tweeted.

Pro Football Focus Named Wilson as Their NFL MVP

Wilson was not expected to catch Jackson for the award, but the Seahawks quarterback did appear to gain some momentum after Pro Football Focus named him their NFL MVP. The argument for Wilson centers around the offensive talent around the quarterback combined with a Seahawks’ defense that was inconsistent throughout the season. Jackson had the benefit of having one of the top defenses in the NFL combined with a record number of Pro Bowlers as teammates.

Pro Football Focus developed a Wins Above Replacement (WAR) metric similar to what we see used in baseball. Wilson led the entire NFL last season with a WAR of 4.08, close to double Jackson’s number of 2.29 which put the Ravens quarterback fifth in the category. Patrick Mahomes finished second at 2.96, more than a point lower than Wilson. Pro Football Focus detailed the rationale behind Wilson winning the award over Jackson.

What we can say, though, is that based on everything PFF is currently able to quantify, Russell Wilson, and not Jackson, added the most value to his team and is, therefore, the league’s MVP. When you try and see the entire board, Wilson dealt with much more adversity than Jackson did and was significantly ahead in terms of PFF WAR. So, Russell Wilson wins the award for a season in which there were two outstanding candidates.

Wilson has been vocal so far this offseason about his desire for the Seahawks to make the necessary changes to be a championship contender in 2020. Wilson admitted during the week of the Pro Bowl that the Seahawks were still a few pieces away and also noted that the offense left passing touchdowns on the table last season.