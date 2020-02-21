Shannon Sharpe to Dak Prescott: Don’t be a ‘Damn Fool’ with Cowboys [WATCH]

From one Hall-of-Famer to another: C’mon, man!

Boiled down, that’s the message FS1 analyst Shannon Sharpe sent to legendary running back Emmitt Smith, who has advised Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to accept a hometown discount on his next deal.

Aside from pointing out Smith’s hypocrisy — the Dallas icon missed two regular-season games in 1993 as he sought a massive payout, culminating in Smith becoming the league’s highest-paid RB at the time — Sharpe strongly urged Prescott to cash in while he can.

“Emmitt Smith is pocket-watching. Dak Prescott is a business and it’s not his job to worry about the salary cap,” Sharpe said. “Dak would be a damn fool to give Jerry Jones, who’s worth that kind of money, a discount.”

The notion of Prescott taking less money was born as he’s reportedly seeking to surpass Seattle’s Russell Wilson as the league’s highest-paid QB in average annual salary ($35 million). It also coincides with a brutal free-agent class for the Cowboys, who must decide between Dak, his top wide receiver, Amari Cooper, and the team’s best secondary defender, Byron Jones — on top of the 25 other unsigned players careening toward the open market.

But, Sharpe expresses, Prescott isn’t responsible for budgeting the club’s finances, nor is it expected of him to do Dallas a solid amid contentious negotiations. If his fellow teammates weren’t demonized for chasing windfalls, why should the former Pro Bowl passer bear such condemnation? If the Cowboys cannot afford to retain everyone, why should Prescott pay for it, literally or figuratively?

Short answer: He shouldn’t.

“Did Tyron Smith try to keep the core together? He was the highest-paid left tackle at the time when he got his contract,” Sharpe said. “Did Zack Martin, Travis Frederick, DeMarcus Lawrence … did they try to keep the core together? No, they did not.”

Emmitt Smith’s Original Remarks

Smith wasn’t merely going against the grain with his position on Prescott; he’s perforating holes in its fabric. Whereas former players typically grandstand for members of their fraternity to milk every drop from the NFL machine, he took an extremely contrarian stance.

Forget Prescott’s monetary desires. Forget market value. Forget security. Because, hey, he’ll make it up with off-the-field income, anyway.

“Dak has to understand and maybe take another perspective. The perspective may not be all the money you get, it may be how much money are you willing to leave on the table because the Cowboys is (are) a marketable organization,” Smith said on the Adam Lefkoe Show, via 105.3 The Fan. “So if you’re the face of the franchise, instead of taking $35 (million), would you take $28 (million) and leave some for Amari (Cooper) and pick up the other $35 (million) through endorsements?”

Using what little leverage he has, Prescott — fresh off a career season in which he set new personal bests with 4,902 passing yards and 30 touchdowns — wouldn’t commit to showing his face at Cowboys headquarters, nor even training in North Texas, without a deal in place.

He’s scheduled to hit the unrestricted free-agent market on March 18. The Cowboys, however, are fully prepared to assign the franchise tag to Prescott if an agreement cannot be reached. Once the tag is applied, the sides would then have until July 15 to hammer out a long-term deal.

“In some cases, you leave money on the table. You don’t get everything you ask for. I wanted $28 million (total) but I had to holdout,” Smith said. “I wanted to be an $8 (or) $9 million back. I wanted $28 (million) for three to four years.”

