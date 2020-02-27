Kobe Bryant’s Sister Sharia Reveals Black Mamba Tribute Tattoo

The world has been in mourning ever since Kobe Bryant, 41, tragically died in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, California, on January 26, along with eight other victims, including one of his four daughters, Gianna, 13.

While Kobe’s wife of nearly 20 years, Vanessa Bryant, processes the loss of her husband and daughter, the former Lakers star’s family is processing the loss of their son and brother. It’s disheartening to know that Kobe was not on speaking terms with his parents, Joe Bryant and Pam Bryant, but he always remained close with his two older sisters, Sharia Washington Bryant and Shaya Bryant Tabb.

On Wednesday evening, Sharia revealed new ink honoring her brother Kobe and niece Gianna. Drawn by artist Peter Barrios, her back shoulder has a “24” and “2,” Kobe and Gianna’s respective jersey numbers tattooed in the midst of a Black Mamba snake, a nod the NBA star’s nickname. The black snake forms an infinity sign around the numbers which have become permanent symbols representing Kobe and Gianna’s legacy.

While Sharia previously made her Instagram page private following the devastating helicopter crash, she’s since made it public, revealing a series of tribute posts she’s shared to honor her baby brother and young niece.

On January 27, the day after the crash, Sharia updated her Facebook page to include at 10-photo tribute to Kobe and Gianna and changed her profile picture was changed to black. The moving picture collage shows Kobe hanging out with both Sharia and Shaya, along with all their respective children. It’s clear Gianna was loved by her cousins, and that Uncle Kobe will be missed. As of February 24, her profile picture features the Kobe Bryant NBA All-Star MVP Award.

The tattoo Sharia got is nearly identical to the shirt Kobe is wearing in the Instagram post shared above. While most of her captions merely read #TBT, or a series of emoji hearts, on January 31, Sharia included a heartfelt message on her post.

Sharia wrote, “On behalf of our family, we join Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka and Capri in grieving the loss of Kobe and Gianna in such a tragic accident. We are devastated by the loss of our brother, son, our niece and granddaughter, and our hearts go out to all the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday. Our lives are forever changed.”

Sharia thanked everyone for their prayers, calls, texts, emails, and cards. She added, “Please visit MambaOnThree.org to support the families affected by Sunday’s tragedy and to honor Kobe and Gianna’s legacy, please visit: MambaSportsFoundation.org #Mambacita #Mamba #Family #GirlsDad – Sharia Washington and Shaya Tabb.”

Sharia Bryant Washington Attended Kobe’s Private Buriel & Public Memorial At The Staples Center

While Kobe’s relationship with his parents was tumultuous, both Sharia and Shaya maintained relationships with Pam and Joe Bryant and their brother. The Bryant family all sat together inside the Staples Center during the Kobe Farewell memorial which took place on February 24.

Kobe’s sister always remained close with his wife Vanessa, and “Aunti Ri-Ri” was in town from Las Vegas during the family’s private burial on February 7.

In documents obtained by Extra TV, Bryant’s held their funeral service on February 7, at Pacific View Mortuary, which is located in Corona Del Mar, California. It’s the same location where Hollywood’s most famous cowboy John Wayne was also buried.

