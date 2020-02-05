ESPN Proposes Ridiculous Sixers-Clippers Trade for Joel Embiid

Those clever pot stirrers at ESPN had everyone flipping out when a text alert described a ridiculous Sixers-Clippers trade.

In it, ESPN’s Andrew Han presented a scenario where the Sixers would send Joel Embiid to the Clippers in exchange for Paul George in a deadline deal. Philadelphia would sweeten the pot by sending Los Angeles a protected 2020 second-round pick they received from the Atlanta Hawks.

In terms of money, the trade checks out. George signed a four-year, $137 million contract in 2018 while Embiid inked a five-year, $148 deal in 2017. Neither team would lose any salary-cap space, with the argument that the Sixers would be getting the lethal shooter and veteran leader they desperately need.

What a silly theoretical idea! Definitely sign up to ESPN+ to see what this is in reference to: https://t.co/0IMhl1RjOY https://t.co/BXgN9QUV7s — Andrew Han (@andrewthehan) February 4, 2020

Han wrote: For the Sixers, the question of whether Embiid and Simmons can play at maximum efficiency next to each other persists. Al Horford has struggled this season playing next to another big. While it could sort out on its own, the introduction of PG-13 immediately balances the lineup. Philly gets a premier, two-way wing who can shoot, create shots, and take the burden off of Simmons’ shoulders while complementing the young point guard’s game in a way that will always be imperfect for Embiid.

lol. ESPN is calling for a #NBATradeDeadline trade with the #Sixers giving up Joel Embiid to the #Clippers for Paul George! pic.twitter.com/nZGawNMynp — JASON (@sevenxenemies) February 4, 2020

ESPN Not First to Contemplate Trading Embiid

The possibility of trading Joel Embiid is actually a fun idea to entertain, albeit not a serious one.

There has been a minor push, mainly from the public, calling for the Sixers to part ways with one of their enigmatic superstars: either Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons. In fact, there is growing sentiment that the two larger-than-life figures cannot be effective on the same court together, that they detract from what each player does best.

It’s not completely without merit. The Sixers went 6-3 with Embiid sidelined as Simmons earned Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors. Meanwhile, they have gone 1-3 since Embiid’s return. The increasing narrative of the two stars not being able to co-exist has dominated sports talk radio in Philadelphia, including traction from popular host Howard Eskin.

Would #Sixers have guts to trade Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons by trade deadline Thursday. Sixers can’t win with both on same team. @SportsRadioWIP — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) February 4, 2020

But trading Embiid appears to be more wishful thinking than reality. The 7-footer is the franchise darling and considered untouchable by GM Elton Brand. The Inquirer’s Marcus Hayes tried to explain just why Embiid isn’t going anywhere in a recent column.

Hayes wrote: These days it’s popular in Philadelphia to want to trade Embiid — often injured, occasionally inattentive, always out of shape. Understand this: Embiid is the unicorn, not Simmons. He is untouchable by general manager Elton Brand, the general manager, because he is unprecedented in terms of size, skill and athleticism. Even on his worst nights, Embiid is an irreplaceable fulcrum of any defense.

Of course, that won’t stop the rumors about potential trades from continuing to spread. The NBA trade deadline is just three days away and counting. For now, Sixers coach Brett Brown will continue to coach the roster he has and hope for the best. It’s all he can do to keep from going insane.