Sixers’ Joel Embiid Appears to Voice Displeasure, Heat’s Jimmy Butler Recruits

As if there were not enough problems in Philadelphia already. Now we’ve got Heat star Jimmy Butler, a Philadelphia Sixer for less than one season before moving on to Miami, recruiting the centerpiece of The Process himself, Joel Embiid on Instagram.

On Monday night, Embiid posted a photo of himself on the social media platform, holding his finger to his mouth in a shushing fashion, a scene from the Sixers’ Sunday win. That was a doubling-down on the spasm of pushback Embiid unleashed during and after the game, when he appeared to tell the crowd to, “Shut the f— up.”

“I mean, I don’t care how it looks,” Embiid said, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I’m just playing basketball. Just getting back to myself, just being a good a–hole. Just playing basketball and just trying to dominate.”

Embiid appeared angry and that did not seem to simmer on Monday when he posted the photo, with a caption from the film, The Dark Knight, “You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain.”

That’s where Butler came in, chiming in on the comments section. “I know a place where villains are welcome,” Butler wrote. In the past two years, Butler had been criticized in both Philadelphia and Minnesota before finally winding up with the Heat.

In the wake of the drama around Embiid, it was reported that teams were preparing trade packages for him and around the league, the assumption all year has been that either Simmons or Embiid would be traded before the start of next season.

The Sixers Have Been Disappointing

Let’s go back for some context. It’s been a disappointing season for Philadelphia thus far after the Sixers had a big summer—signing Tobias Harris to a max contract, bringing in Al Horford from Boston and adding Josh Richardson in a sign-and-trade for Butler. The Sixers were expected to compete with Milwaukee for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Instead, Philly ranks fifth in the East at 33-21, and would not have homecourt advantage if the postseason started now. They’re 6.5 games behind the Raptors for No. 2 in the conference and only 1.5 games ahead of Indiana, currently sixth.

Sixers fans and media have had a series of scapegoats for what’s been a disappointing season, starting with coach Brett Brown, in his seventh season with Philadelphia. He has perhaps worn out his welcome, as no Sixers coach has hung around as long as Brown in 35 years.

Horford, too, has been the subject of slings and arrows. He is 33 and has slowed a bit. Richardson, at 33.2 percent, has struggled with his 3-point shot.

Star guard Ben Simmons, meanwhile, has had his usual phobia when it comes to shots from beyond 10 feet, where he takes only about 6 percent of his attempts, according to Basketball-Reference.com. Simmons made his first career 3-pointer in November but it was hardly a watershed moment. Simmons has tried only five more since, making one.

Rumors of a rift between Simmons and Embiid, the cornerstones of the franchise, have not helped tension within the team, either.

Embiid the Focus of Sixers Criticism Lately

Lately, though, attention has turned to Embiid, who is the anti-Simmons—where Simmons is a guard with the shot selection of a center, Embiid is a 7-footer who shoots like a guard. He is taking a career-high 24.3 percent of his shots from the 3-point line, making just 33.3 percent of them. He is taking 14.2 percent of his shots from 16 feet out to the 3-point line, also a career-high. He is making 34.9 percent of those, a career-low.

Embiid had missed nine games in January and the Sixers went 6-3 without him. He returned and Philadelphia lost four straight, all by double-digit margins. The Sixers bounced back with a home win against Memphis and, on Sunday, beat the Bulls.

But Embiid had been absorbing criticism from the media, both local and national. That’s when he pulled his on-court antics on Sunday, leading to his Instagram moment on Monday.

Embiid has so long been associated with the Sixers and their lengthy rebuilding program that it would seem daft to consider him in another uniform. But as things continue to break apart in Philadelphia, Embiid’s future keeps getting cloudier.

