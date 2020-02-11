15 Best Soccer Accessories: The Ultimate List

In the market for some new soccer accessories? If so, we’ve got you covered. We’ve come up with a list below of some of the must-have items, such as training equipment, apparel, and other necessary gear. Whether you’re picking something up for yourself or looking for gift ideas for soccer players, you’ll be sure to find something to your liking below.
Soccer training aids and equipment like the SKLZ Star-Kick Hands Free Solo Trainer are must-have accessories as they’ll help hone your skills and bring your game to the next level..
It’s easy to use. Simply put a ball in the glove and then the belt portion around your waist. Next you can practice shooting, passing, receiving, dribbling, juggling, ball control, and throw-ins for field players. It’s great for goalkeepers, too, when it comes to punting and overall reflexes. Hard work will pay off as you’ll see improvement in ball control and accuracy.
The adjustable cord, which has a maximum stretch up to 18 feet, will ensure an efficient practice as it returns the ball so you don’t have to chase it down. The SKLZ Hands Free Solo Trainer can fit soccer balls of all sizes, including 3, 4, and 5 (regulation size).
Shin guards are a must-have for any soccer player and the Nike Mercurial Lite Shin Guards are some of the most popular on the market.
Meeting National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment (NOCSAE) standards, the outer portion of the guard is made of 69 percent K-resin and 31 percent EVA, while the undersleeve is 65 percent polyester, 19 percent rubber, and 16 percent spandex, which provides plenty of comfort and flexibility.
The guards are lightweight, but offer maximum protection thanks to the durable construction. You can get the Nike Mercurial Lites in over 10 colors and plenty of sizes.
Soccer backpacks are certainly soccer acccessories all players should have and the Diadora Squadra II has all the storage and durability you’ll need to carry all your gear for years to come.
Durably made of 420 Denier polyester with PVC backing for extra durability, the Squadra II has an ergo-friendly design with padded shoulder straps to ensure comfort and ease when carrying.
Some of the top features include two vented compartments, one for a ball and another for cleats or shoes; a large main compartment big enough to store a soccer ball and other apparel; a media area with an earphone hole; and side zippered accessories pocket.
The backpack measures a generous yet compact 18 inches by 17 inches by 9 inches and is available in over a handful of vibrant colors.
Ideal for practice or gameday, the Gatorade Stainless Steel Bottle can hold up to 26 ounces of water — of beverage of your choice — ice cold for hours.
Featuring double-wall vacuum insulation, the bottle has a Gatorskin non-slip grip and an easy-to-open Drink-Thru cap. It’s also dishwasher safe and, of course, can be used anywhere and not just the soccer pitch.
Stainless steel not your thing? Then check out the Happylife Soccer Ball Collapsible Silicon Water Bottle, which is FDA approved and BPA free.
The Adidas Rivalry OTC Socks feature patented ClimaLite moisture-wicking materials to keep your feet dry and comfortable all match long, even in the warmest temperatures.
Made of 93 percent Polyester, 3 percent Nylon, 2 percent Spandex, and 2 percent Natural Latex Rubber, you’ll get the needed comfort and flexibility for a successful day on the pitch. There is arch and ankle compressions for extra stability and the cushioned foot helps provide shock absorption.
Oh, and you get two pairs of socks.
If you’re looking for some cool soccer accessories for around the home, take a peek at the URBN Medal & Lanyard Wall Mount.
The metal wall mount, which measures approximately,16 inches long by 4.7 inches high, has 20 hooks so you can proudly display medals or hold your lanyards. Installation is quick and simple and it comes with all the needed hardware.
This version pictured is for girls, but you can also get the URBN Medal Wall Mount for boys.
If you’re a coach, then you need the Magnetic Soccer Coaching Board from Keweis, which can also be used with a dry erase marker (two of those are included).
Portable with a durable PU leather cover, the board comes with two sets of magnetic markers, making it easy to devise plays on the go during games, practice, and team meetings.
If you’re a fan of indoor soccer, then you’ve surely heard of the Adidas Performance Samba Classic Shoes as they’re one of the best-selling models ever.
The Performance Samba Classic design is updated from the Samba Original. This version features a full grain upper leather for extra stability and comfort, as does the lightweight EVA insole. The gum rubber outsole provides maximum grip on indoor surfaces and won’t leave any marks.
The Goalrilla Striker Rebound Soccer Trainer Net will help get a more efficient practice as you’ll get more repititions.
Sharpen your skills on shooting, goalkeeping, receiving, throw-ins, and more, the Goalrilla net is responsive and double-sided so it will prevent the ball from getting stuck in the back.
The net itself is made of nylon and the base is made of powder-coated steel for a sturdy base. It’s designed for players of all ages and skill levels.
The SKLZ Speed and Agility Ladder will help improve lateral speed, acceleration, and other necessary on-field quickness and footwork.
Tangle-free and easily foldable, the ladder is made of heavy duty plastic and has low profile edges so your cleats won’t get caught up in it.
Keep the sweat out of your eyes in style with the Nike Swoosh Headband, which is available in over 10 bright colors and is a must-have when it comes to soccer accessories.
Made of 70 percent cotton, 19 percent nylon, 7 percent polyester, and 4 percent rubber, the headband measures about three inches wide and it’s one size fits most. It’s also machine washable.
Here’s a pretty cool product when it comes to sports gadgets and technology, the Catapult Playr Soccer GPS Tracker Vest.
Authorized by FIFA, the wearable GPS vest tracks a number of important statistics to help you improve your game. Some of those include your speed, sprint measurables, total distance, power, and intensity data.
You can store your stats and compare them with your friends and even professional players.
Work on all your offensive skills whenever you want with the GoSports Soccer Xtraman Dummy Defender Training Mannequin.
Whether it’s passing, dribbling, or free kicks, you can get your practice in alone if nobody is around to play. Made of durable polyester netting, the Xtraman stands 6 feet, 4 inches high and is just over 2 feet wide.
Ideal for coaches and travel teams, the Fitdom Mesh Soccer Equipment Bag is very large and can hold over a dozen regulation sized soccer balls.
Measuring 17 inches wide by 36 inches tall, the bag durable commercial grade polyester and has an adjustable shoulder strap for easy carrying. The bag also has a side pocket that can hold accessories or gear.
The bag is just limited to soccer, as it can hold up to 10 basketballs.
Improve your shot accuracy with the ScoreMore Soccer Training Targets, which are designed to build muscle memory for more consistency.
Very easy to set up (simply use the velcro straps to attach the targets to the goal post), the bright targets are easy to see and give instant feedback. If you hit your mark you’ll hear it and see the target snap back. You get four targets and a carry bag.
If you’d like to see a different style, take a look at the Jeff Cunningham Soccer Golden Goal Target.