15 Best Soccer Accessories: The Ultimate List

Soccer training aids and equipment like the SKLZ Star-Kick Hands Free Solo Trainer are must-have accessories as they’ll help hone your skills and bring your game to the next level..

It’s easy to use. Simply put a ball in the glove and then the belt portion around your waist. Next you can practice shooting, passing, receiving, dribbling, juggling, ball control, and throw-ins for field players. It’s great for goalkeepers, too, when it comes to punting and overall reflexes. Hard work will pay off as you’ll see improvement in ball control and accuracy.

The adjustable cord, which has a maximum stretch up to 18 feet, will ensure an efficient practice as it returns the ball so you don’t have to chase it down. The SKLZ Hands Free Solo Trainer can fit soccer balls of all sizes, including 3, 4, and 5 (regulation size).