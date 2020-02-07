11 Best Storm Bowling Balls for Any Player

Storm bowling balls are regarded as some of the best in the industry. And if you’re in the market for one, you’re in the right place. We’ve compiled a list below of some of Storm’s most popular and advanced bowling balls to help make your decision easier. No matter what skill level you are — beginner, casual league player, or a seasoned veteran — you’ll be sure to find a model to suit your needs.
One of Storm’s more popular models from the Thunder Series, the Hy-Road is a mid-performance bowling ball designed for heavy to medium-heavy oil lanes.
Th ball features a Modified Inverted Fe2 Technology core Inside of a R2S Hybrid Coverstock that that has a 1500 grit polished finish. This combination allows for the maximum amount of finger and thumb drill hole options. Yes, most of these balls come undrilled so you’ll have to get that done at your local pro shop.
The Hy-Road, which is available in 12, 13, 14, and 15 pound weights, is an excellent option for players of all abilities.
Recommended for medium oil lanes and upper-mid performance, the Phaze III has a rare and effective core/cover combination when it comes to Storm bowling balls.
The Velocity Core is wrapped in a R3S Hybrid Reactive Coverstock with 1500-grit polished finish.
While likely best suited for more experienced players, the Storm Phaze III is available in weights on 12, 13, 14, 15, and 16 pounds.
An ideal spare ball, the Storm Ice Bowling Ball has a sleek color scheme and good value and is suitable to be used on any lane conditions.
Featuring a 3-Piece Pancake Core with a Pearlized Polyester Coverstock, the ball has a 3500-grit polish finish. The ball is designed to roll straight for more consistency.
Best suited for the casual or beginner, the Storm Ice is one model you need to check out when researching cheap bowling balls.
The perfect entry-level bowling ball, the Storm Tropical Surge has a Surge core wrapped in a Reactor Pearl Reactive coverstock which promotes more overall consistency for new or casual players.
Available in a number or vibrant color schemes (Pearl Teal/Blue is pictured here) and weights (10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, and 16 pound options), the Tropical Surge also has a 1500-grit polish finish.
If you’re looking for one of the better bowling gifts, the Storm Tropical Surge is a great idea for new player.
When it comes to high-performance Storm bowling balls, the Crux Prime is one of the more popular models.
Highlighted by the Catalyst Core and the Storm Performance Enhanced Coverstock (SPEC), the ball is best suited for heavy oil lanes. The core is designed to promote extra power, increased entry angle, and more forgiveness thanks to its asymmetrical design.
Another model designed for mid-performance, the Storm All-Road is highlighted by its NRG Hybrid Reactive coverstock and Inverted Fe2 weight block technology core, which helps getting more power into the pins.
Ideal for medium to lighter oil lanes, the Storm All-Road has a 4000-grit Abralon finish.
The Storm !Q Tour Emerald is an upper-mid performance bowling ball designed to excel on medium oil lanes, but effective on a number of other conditions.
Highlighted by a R2S Pearl Reactive converstock and C³ Centripetal Control Core, the ball features a 1500-grit polished finish and is available in a variety of weights, including 12, 13, 14, 15, and 16 pounds.
If you’re someone who likes to carry around a practice ball in their 2 ball bowling bags, then check out the Storm Mix Black Out, which is an affordable option.
Featuring a U1S Pearl Urethane coverstock wrapped around a traditional 3-piece core, the ball is ideal for practice or the casual bowler. It also has a 3500-grit polished finish and is recommended for lighter oiled lanes.
When looking for entry-level Storm bowling balls, you should check out the Tropical Breeze, which is a closeout model.
With a Cambor Core and Reactor Pearl Reactive coverstock, the ball features a 1500-grit polish finish and works well on a variety of lane conditions.
Ideal for the casual league player, the Storm Tropical Breeze won’t be available much longer so act fast.
The Storm Gravity Evolve is one of their more advanced bowling balls and would make a welcomed addition to any competitive player.
Ideal for heavy oiled conditions, the ball features a Shape-Lock High Density core wrapped in a SPEC Solid Reactive coverstock. It also has a 2000-grit Abralon finish.
The mid-performance Storm Match Up Pearl Bowling Ball is highlighted by an upgraded core from the previous Match Pearl model.
The Stinger 2.0 Core is designed to get better entry angle and pin carry. The coverstock is Reactor Pearl Reactive, while it has a 1500-grit polished finish. It’s best suited for dry to medium oiled conditions.
The Match Up Pearl comes in balls weighted 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, and 16 pounds.
A new model, the Storm Pitch Purple Solid Urethane Bowling Ball, is being released later in February 2020. Check out the specifications for the Storm Pitch.