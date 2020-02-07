11 Best Storm Bowling Balls for Any Player

One of Storm’s more popular models from the Thunder Series, the Hy-Road is a mid-performance bowling ball designed for heavy to medium-heavy oil lanes.

Th ball features a Modified Inverted Fe2 Technology core Inside of a R2S Hybrid Coverstock that that has a 1500 grit polished finish. This combination allows for the maximum amount of finger and thumb drill hole options. Yes, most of these balls come undrilled so you’ll have to get that done at your local pro shop.

The Hy-Road, which is available in 12, 13, 14, and 15 pound weights, is an excellent option for players of all abilities.

Don’t forget about single ball bowling bags to keep your investment protected. And, of course, to make it easier to carry the ball.