11 Best Storm Bowling Balls for Any Player

Storm bowling balls are regarded as some of the best in the industry. And if you’re in the market for one, you’re in the right place. We’ve compiled a list below of some of Storm’s most popular and advanced bowling balls to help make your decision easier. No matter what skill level you are — beginner, casual league player, or a seasoned veteran — you’ll be sure to find a model to suit your needs.

What are the Best Storm Bowling Balls for Beginners?

If you're new to the game or just looking for a spare ball, you probably don't want to spend too much money. The Tropical Surge is a high-quality and affordable entry-level ball, as is the Storm Mix, as they are both designed for low oil conditions you'll find at many local bowling alleys. These balls tend to have a traditional 3-piece core and a plastic or urethane coverstock.

What is the Coverstock of a Bowling Ball?

A bowling ball's coverstock is the outer layer and it's very important on how the ball rolls. There are three main coverstocks -- plastic, urethane, and reactive resin. Plastic covers offer the least traction and are best for rolling the ball straight. Reactive covers have the most traction and that helps getting a hook. You'll find most high- and mid-performance balls have reactive coverstocks. Plastic and urethane coverstocks will be found on most entry-level bowling balls.

