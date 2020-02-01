Super Bowl 54 Prop Bets: Patrick Mahomes Headlines Game MVP Odds

Wagering on the starting quarterbacks to earn Super Bowl MVP honors has proven to be a great bet over the years. The problem is, picking the winning quarterback is not nearly as easy, so you should figure out what team you support to win the big game first, or you can just bet on both of them. Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs is the +115 favorite (bet $100 to win $115) on the odds to win Super Bowl 54 MVP at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com while Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers is right behind him as the +275 second choice.

The winning quarterback has been named Super Bowl MVP seven times over the past decade, with two defensive players (Von Miller of the Denver Broncos in 2016 and Malcolm Smith of the Seattle Seahawks in 2014) and one wide receiver (Julian Edelman of the New England Patriots last year) also chosen for the award during that stretch. Overall, quarterbacks have won MVP 29 times in 53 years (55 percent) while running backs and wide receivers are both tied with seven apiece (13 percent).

Of course Mahomes took home the NFL MVP last year for his performance during the regular season after his Chiefs fell to the eventual Super Bowl champion Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens is widely expected to win that award this Saturday, keeping a remarkable streak intact of the NFL MVP not winning the Super Bowl in the same season since Kurt Warner of the then-St. Louis Rams accomplished both feats way back in 2000. Meanwhile, Garoppolo has attempted only 27 passes in the postseason, one of the lowest numbers through two games in the Super Bowl era. To win it, he will likely need to hit that number in the Super Bowl alone.

Regardless, there are some other legitimate candidates on those Super Bowl props who could win game MVP, including San Francisco running back Raheem Mostert (+550) and tight end George Kittle (+1000). However, both of those candidates for the 49ers will have to overcome some odds in order to pull off the upset. The last running back to win Super Bowl MVP was Terrell Davis of the Denver Broncos in 1998 – four defensive players have won it since then. In Kittle’s case, a tight end has never been named Super Bowl MVP, which also hurts the case for Travis Kelce of the Chiefs at +1500 at online betting sites.

