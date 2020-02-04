Super Bowl 55 Odds: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Lead Board

After pulling off a third consecutive comeback victory in the playoffs to earn their first Vince Lombardi Trophy in 50 years on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs are listed as the +600 favorite (bet $100 to win $600) to take home the NFL championship again in 2021 on the Super Bowl odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Chiefs rallied from a double-digit deficit for the third straight game to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl 54, and both teams are among the top contenders to reach Super Bowl 55 in Tampa.

Led by Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City looks to be the team to beat in the AFC as the defending conference champion, especially with the future of quarterback Tom Brady still up in the air. The 42-year-old future Hall of Famer is set to become a free agent for the first time in his illustrious career on March 18, so his return to the New England Patriots remains very much in doubt. That said, the Patriots are +1100 to win the big game next season at sports betting sites behind the Chiefs, 49ers (+800), Baltimore Ravens (+800) and New Orleans Saints (+1000), who have a big question at QB as well.

The Saints have yet to re-sign another future Hall of Famer at the position in Drew Brees while backup Teddy Bridgewater and rising star Taysom Hill are also free agents. Brees is reportedly mulling a broadcast career, and Bridgewater could be one of the most coveted free agents on the market if New Orleans goes in another direction. Regardless, the Saints have a loaded roster built to compete for a title no matter who lines up under center in 2020, even if they end up going with Hill instead.

The Ravens also have reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson back for another run following a disappointing ending to their season with a loss to the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round of the playoffs. Baltimore figures to challenge Kansas City and New England in the AFC after going an NFL-best 14-2 for the first time ever in 2019. Tennessee (+3000) hopes to be in the mix again too but has a decision to make at QB as well between Comeback Player of the Year Ryan Tannehill and Marcus Mariota.

Other teams to watch this offseason on the NFL odds include the Green Bay Packers (+1600) and Dallas Cowboys (+1800) in the NFC and the Los Angeles Chargers (+1600) and Pittsburgh Steelers (+2200) in the AFC. The Cowboys have a new head coach in Mike McCarthy, who led the Packers to their last Super Bowl win over the Steelers back in 2011.

The Chargers might move on from quarterback Philip Rivers, with Brady rumored to be a potential replacement, but they have decided to retain head coach Anthony Lynn. Pittsburgh could be a factor if quarterback Ben Roethlisberger can stay healthy, as he and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers do not have much time left to win another Super Bowl.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for betting picks and analysis on this week’s top games.