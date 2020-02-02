All Of The Tributes To Kobe Bryant During The 2020 Super Bowl

One week ago, basketball star Kobe Bryant tragically passed away in a helicopter accident along with eight other people. At Super Bowl 54, the National Football League has planned a tribute to Bryant and his legacy. From fellow sports stars to celebrities to organizations, the tributes to Mamba keep pouring in.

The 2020 Super Bowl, which will officially kick off at 6:30 PM EST at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, has contained several tributes to Bryant already, and there are many more planned. Let’s take a look at the tributes that have already been announced and the ones that viewers can expect to see during the big game.

Here are all of the tributes to Kobe Bryant at Super Bowl 54:

#NFLHonors

The National Football League announced weeks ago that they would use the hashtag #NFLHonors to recognize the contributions that player Peyton Manning has made to football. However, in the wake of Bryant’s sudden passing, the NFL has said that they will also use the hashtag to pay tribute to the late basketball star.

The Halftime Show

At a pregame press conference sponsored by Pepsi, halftime headliners Shakira and Jennifer Lopez announced plans to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant during their 12-minute performance.

Bad Bunny will make an appearance during the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show. The reggaeton artist released a track titled “6 Rings” earlier this week, which paid tribute to Bryant. The name of the song is an homage to the five NBA championship rings Bryant won during his 20-year career with the Lakers and his wedding ring, which he always wore as a symbol of his love for his wife, Vanessa Bryant, and their four daughters. In the song, Bad Bunny says, “Congratulations, you also won 6 rings … Five in the NBA, a marriage that gave you your daughters. Thinking that one left with you makes me lose control, but, nah it’s for you to have someone to play with in heaven.”

Shaquille O’Neal Pays Tribute At Pregame Bash

While attending Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl party, guests received custom Kobe Bryant jerseys in remembrance of the late basketball star. Hosted in Miami Beach, the party drew a guest list of 1500 people, including celebrities such as Shaq, Kevin Hart, Jay-Z, Nick Lachey, and Meek Mill.

During the party, O’Neal gave a tribute that guests said was classy and respectful. One guest said that “The tribute was long but not somber. Shaq did not tear up. He did a wonderful thing for Kobe, he talked about his guy.” Additionally, O’Neal announced that he would donate all of the proceeds from his own “Pre-Super Bowl Party” to benefit the families of the nine victims of the helicopter accident, including the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation.

Comedian Kevin Hart also gave a tribute to Bryant during the Fanatics Super Bowl party. During his speech about Bryant, he said “I just want to keep everybody in a positive, amazing place. Remember that we’re celebrating life today. If you love Kobe Bryant, then today let’s put this positivity in the air.”

READ NEXT: Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Singers Shakira & JLo Prepare for the Show