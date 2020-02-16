Texans Superstar J.J. Watt Weds Soccer Star Kealia Ohai

Houston Texans All-Pro defensive end J.J. Watt has married his girlfriend, professional soccer star Kealia Ohai, in an intimate ceremony in the Bahamas on February 15. Watt shared the news, along with several photos of the festivities, on his Instagram page Sunday morning.

Ohai, who was recently traded to the Chicago Red Stars, had many friends and former teammates in attendance, including USWNT star Crystal Dunn, who shared photos and video of the wedding on her Instagram story, according to People magazine, who broke the story.

J.J. Watt Shares Photos of His Wedding Day

“Best day of my life, without question,” Watt captioned with several photos of himself and Ohai on their big day.

Watt and Ohai were engaged back in May of 2019, and they first went public about their romance in 2017. Watt’s former Texans teammate Brian Cushing introduced the pair. Cushing is married to Ohai’s sister older sister Megan, and the two seemed to hit it off right away, as they have a great deal in common.

“We’re very competitive,” Watt said after their engagement was announced in May. “Very, very competitive and we like to workout together. She’s much faster than me … I’m slightly stronger. We have a lot of fun together.”

Ohai shared the following photo of herself and Watt on the morning of their wedding, writing “I love you forever.”

Watt also posted a photo of Ohai the morning of their wedding, in which his soon-to-be bride looked stunning in a white suit. The picture left many wondering whether a wedding was coming, and now we know that was absolutely the case.

Back in June, Wisconsin native Watt joked that his wedding to Ohai would feature an open bar. “It’s open bar for everybody,” Watt jokingly told reporters. “It’s the only way to make a good wedding.”

JJ Watt on his wedding: “It’s open bar for everybody. It’s the only way to make a good wedding.” Hall of Fame quote #Texans pic.twitter.com/eJ0FzqG1Wy — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) June 11, 2019

Several athletes congratulated Watt on his recent nuptials, including his quarterback Deshaun Watson, Vic Beasley, and Astros pitcher Justin Verlander.

Watt will be entering his 10th year with the Texans this coming season, while Ohai will begin her first with the Red Stars.

