Troy Aikman Explains Why Tom Brady Won’t Play QB for Cowboys

Troy Aikman knows a thing or two about quarterbacks, and he doesn’t foresee the rumored Dak Prescott-for-Tom Brady swap going down in Big D.

Citing Brady’s advanced NFL age, the Hall-of-Famer and current FOX broadcaster refuted growing speculation that the Cowboys will replace Prescott, an impending unrestricted free agent, with the longtime Patriots QB, an impending unrestricted free agent.

“I wouldn’t think so,” Aikman said Sunday amid the Dallas Renegades’ XFL debut, via FOX 4 Sports. “I love Tom. He could go help some teams, but there’s not a lot of teams in need of a quarterback who are wanting to build around a 41-year-old.”

Aikman actually is off by a year, as Brady is set to turn 43 in August. But the point still stands: TB12 is not coming to Texas.

Spawned by fellow HOFer Terrell Owens, the off-the-wall idea of Brady playing for the Cowboys has taken on a life of its own, with Vegas oddsmakers grouping the club among the favorites for his services. The dot-connecting has only intensified as the March 18 signing period draws closer.

One culprit who turned hearsay into headlines is Michael Irvin. The legendary wide receiver recently passed along what he heard from “some very significant people,” putting Brady squarely in the Cowboys’ crosshairs.

“I am telling you right now, at the Super Bowl in Miami, some very significant people that I had conversations (with were) leaning in that same direction,” Irvin said during a WEEI radio interview, per SI.com. “It was shocking. I had a vodka cranberry in my hand and when they said it to me I put the drink down and said, ‘Let’s talk a little bit more about this.’ I promise you, I had a conversation with people, I can’t tell you who, about that same scenario going down.

“I just don’t know if there’s a real possibility of that happening.”

Crazy as it sounds, Owens’ logic was rooted in Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ inability to reach a long-term deal with Prescott, who set career highs in passing yards and touchdowns this past season. T.O. felt the lack of progress — now at an “impasse” — is indicative of an issue that stretches far beyond money.

Which granted vice president Stephen Jones the opportunity to drive a stake through its heart, dashing all hope of acquiring the All-World signal-caller.

“Not even a thought,” Jones said last month, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “We’re so, so all in on Dak. [Mike McCarthy] is so all in on Dak. He’s so convicted that [Dak’s] the guy that can help us win championships. He’s putting together a great staff to support him.”

A report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter earlier this month stated the Raiders will pursue Brady if he doesn’t re-sign with New England. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on the same day that the Chargers “have emerged as a legitimate option for Brady.” Vegas considers these two teams the front-runners.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, are fully expected to slap the franchise tag on Prescott if the sides cannot reach agreement on a multi-year contract. Having rejected an offer worth $33 million annually, Prescott reportedly is looking to financially usurp Seattle’s Russell Wilson, who’s taking home $35 million per season as part of his four-year, $140 million deal, inked in April 2019.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Aikman Confident Regarding Dak Discussions

By hook or by crook, the Cowboys will find a way to retain Prescott for the foreseeable future. Aikman said it before, and he said it again Sunday, although he conceded “it’s anyone’s guess” when — or how — it materializes.

“I would think the Cowboys want to get a deal done. I know Dak wants to get a done deal,” he said, per FOX 4 Sports. “When you have two parties that want something to happen, then something will. I said it the other day: I’d be surprised if he’s playing under a franchise tag. It certainly could happen, but I think both sides are motivated to see it through.”

Indeed, last week, Aikman forecasted an end to the Cowboys-Prescott saga, a resolution that will culminate in the two-time Pro Bowler becoming one of, if not the richest player in NFL history.

“I think the Cowboys, they’ve said it, I believe they really want him back. I have no reason to think otherwise,” Aikman said, via the Dallas Morning News. “I believe Mike McCarthy really wants him back. Dak wants to be there. I think it’s inevitable that they are going to reach a deal.

“I think everyone understands that he’s the quarterback of the future.”

And if the brain trust were smart, Aikman inferred, they’ll find a middle ground with Prescott as soon as possible, for fear of the QB market — expected to be shattered by Kansas City Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes — further resetting.

“I think that with each month that passes, every couple of months that pass I think the price goes up at least a little bit as other deals get done,” he said.

READ NEXT: Michael Irvin Flames ‘Shocking’ Rumor of Cowboys Signing Tom Brady

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL