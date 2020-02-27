Tua Tagovailoa 2020 NFL Draft Profile & Combine Results

-
2020 NFL Draft Profile: Tua Tagovailoa
- Pos: QB
Pos Rank: 1 (See Full QB Rankings Here)
- Top-100 Big Board Rank: 2 (See Full QB Rankings Here)
- College: Alabama
- Class: Junior
Measurements
- Height: 6’0”
- Weight: 217 lbs.
- Arms: 30 1/2”
- Hands: 10”
Combine Results
- 40 Yard Dash: —
- 3 Cone Drill: —
- Vertical: —
- Broad Jump: —
- Bench Press: —
Prospect Bio
- The Hawaii High School Player of the Year in 2016 came to Alabama with exceptionally high expectations, and for the majority of his time in Tuscaloosa he lived up to them. The five-star recruit served in a reserve role for the majority of his true freshman season at Bama, behind Jalen Hurts, before being called upon in the National Title game. Tagovailoa supplanted Hurts in the second half of that game and never looked back. Tua led the team to a comeback victory and a 2017 National Championship. The following season he would bring home the Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Player of the Year award, and SEC Offensive Player of the Year, throwing 43 touchdowns to just six interceptions. Tua’s 2019 campaign was cut to just nine games due to injury, yet he still managed to rack up 35 total touchdowns. He would suffer a season-ending hip injury vs. Mississippi State in what would ultimately be his final game with Alabama. The injury is not believed to be career-threatening, and the quarterback appears to be ahead of schedule in his rehab.
Prospect Overview
- Strengths:
- Winner
- Above-average arm talent
- High football IQ
- Superb decision maker (11 INT in college career)
- Calm and comfortable in big situations
- Sound footwork in the pocket
- Solid pocket awareness
- Readily throws with anticipation
- Remains accurate at all levels of the field
- Poise under pressure, keeps eyes downfield
- Soft touch
- Quick release
- Runs through progressions swiftly and calmly
- Dual-threat
- Above-average mobility
- Quick, with good wiggle as a runner
- Semi-stocky build with frame to add more weight
- Weaknesses:
- Durability/Injury concerns
- Undersized, mainly in height
- Elongated throwing motion, drops ball close to hip
- Slight hitch in throwing motion
- Not overly fast as a runner
- Tends to run with the ball away from his body
Collegiate Stats
Passing
|Year
|School
|Class
|Pos
|G
|Cmp
|Att
|Pct
|Yds
|Y/A
|AY/A
|TD
|Int
|Rate
|2017
|Bama
|FR
|QB
|8
|49
|77
|63.6
|636
|8.3
|9.9
|11
|2
|175.0
|2018
|Bama
|SO
|QB
|15
|245
|355
|69.0
|3966
|11.2
|12.8
|43
|6
|199.4
|2019
|Bama
|JR
|QB
|9
|180
|252
|71.4
|2840
|11.3
|13.4
|33
|3
|206.9
|Career
|Bama
|474
|684
|69.3
|7442
|10.9
|12.7
|87
|11
|199.4
- Rushing
-
-
Year School Class Pos G Att Yds Avg TD 2017 Bama FR QB 8 27 133 4.9 2 2018 Bama SO QB 15 57 190 3.3 5 2019 Bama JR QB 9 23 17 0.7 2 Career Bama 107 340 3.2 9
Draft Projection
- Round 1 (Top-10 pick)
NFL Comparison(s)
- Russell Wilson (QB, Seattle Seahawks)
- Drew Brees (QB, New Orleans Saints)
-
