Chiefs Name Tyrann Mathieu Team MVP

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may have been named Super Bowl LIV MVP, but the rising star was dethroned by a defensive powerhouse for the similar honor on the team. On Tuesday, the Chiefs announced that star safety Tyrann Mathieu was named the team’s MVP and wide receiver Mecole Hardman rookie of the year honors.

Extremely Grateful. Big thanks to my teammates & Coaches!! https://t.co/j2UuFH9m7f — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) February 4, 2020

There’s no doubt that both Mathieu and Hardman have been instrumental to Kansas City’s success. The former LSU Tiger took his talents to Arrowhead last March during free agency and has been a guiding force in Steve Spagnuolo’s defense in addition to being an incredible leader off the field.

Drafted by the Chiefs in the second round of last year’s NFL Draft, Hardman has been a major catalyst behind coordinator’s Eric Bieniemy’s blueprint, owning his role as a sensational back-up to four-time Pro Bowl wideout Tyreek Hill.

Mathieu’s skills on the field transcend his seven years in the league. During his college days in Baton Rouge, he was also essential to LSU’s defense and although he never won a trophy as a Bayou Bengal, he was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2011.

Named after the late linebacker Derrick Thomas, Mahomes took home this award in his first year as starter in 2018. The recipients of both accolades are voted on by both coaches and players. Per the Chiefs, the ballots are cast around the same period as votes are tallied for the Pro Bowl.

Mathieu Wanted to Win the Super Bowl “For Andy”

Up until Sunday, head coach Andy Reid was one the most successful game managers in the NFL without ever having won a ring. Now, the 61-year-old can successfully call himself a Super Bowl champion and Mathieu had nothing but high remarks for the man who recruited him last March.

“He’s such a good guy, he’s such a good coach,” Mathieu said, via Sports Illustrated. “He gives us our space, he lets us be ourselves. We have a lot of personality in this locker room. We got a lot of personality in this locker room. He lets us believe in that. Hats off to him. He does a lot not only for the players but the coaches as well. He’s created this coaching tree. We’re proud all the way around.”

Defensive end Frank Clark co-signed his teammates remarks, adding: “My coach, being a fan of his before I came here and now, the fact that he’s able to have a championship … It’s just an honor to bring coach a championship. He’s been doing this for years man, that man finally got him one.”

Some of the confetti tonight had tweets on it. This one from former #Texans @Mathieu_Era “One goal in mind #ChiefsKingdom” He did it! pic.twitter.com/W1MpFMkMYS — Ari Alexander (@KPRC2Ari) February 3, 2020

The Chiefs Kingdom Champions parade is scheduled for Wednesday morning at 11:30 a.m. CT, with a rally to follow at 1:30 p.m.