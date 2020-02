Tyson Fury entered the arena in dramatic fashion for his anticipated boxing rematch with Deontay Wilder.

Fury was carried out to the song “Crazy” by Patsy Cline while wearing a crown and red robe as he sat on a throne. The throne was carried by women in Antiquity clothing.

Here is a video of his walkout:

