Tyson Fury’s Wife, Paris, Cheers on Husband on Instagram

Tyson Fury’s wife, Paris, was in Las Vegas cheering on her husband when he defeated Deontay Wilder on February 22.

Paris, 30, and Fury have five children together. She frequently posts about her life with the famous boxer on Instagram, occasionally sharing info about their children. The couple’s children’s names are: Prince John James, Prince Tyson Fury II, Prince Adonis Amaziah, Venezuela, and Valencia.

A day before Fury’s fight with Wilder, Paris posted a picture of herself along with some of Fury’s relatives, writing, “The 5 ‘Mrs Fury’s’

A week prior to the fight, Paris shared a photo of herself on Valentine’s Day, along with a balloon and several dozen roses.

Paris wrote, “True love never fails. Happy valentines @gypsyking101 thank you for thinking of me when your so busy training for the fight. Can’t wait to be with you in Vegas.”



Fury and his wife have been together for around 14 years. They met at a mutual friend’s wedding, according to multiple outlets.

According to several publications, both Fury and his wife were brought up through the Gypsy lifestyle, and didn’t attend school past 11 years old. In the documentary about their family, the two parents had an argument about whether or not they wanted to pull their own children from school at the same age.

Fury said to Paris at one point, “Do you think you live a traveller’s lifestyle? Because I don’t. I think you live like a footballers’ wife.”

According to British tabloid The Sun, Fury and Paris married one another in 2008, in a wedding located in Paris’ home town, with 300 guests.

Paris explained their somewhat traditional engagement to the newspaper: “Even after we got engaged, Tyson would sleep in a caravan at my parents’ home, while I slept inside the house.”

On the evening prior to Fury’s much-hyped fight with Wilder, Paris was forbidden from attending the pre-fight change.

To reporters, Paris explained why she was kind of bemused by the decision, which her husband went along with. She said, “I don’t think they realize that I’ve been here for 11 years and I understand all the rules and regulations of nights before fights, so I’m just going along with it.”

