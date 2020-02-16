UFC Fighters and Boxers to Face off in Family Feud, Includes Holm and Holyfield

Some of the top stars in the sport of mixed martial arts and boxing will face off against each other in a battle of wits. Five fighters from the UFC and five boxing stars filmed an episode of Celebrity Family Feud today. The date that the episode will air has not been announced yet, but it’s been reported that it will likely be sometime in the summer during “Summer of Fun.”

ESPN’s Marc Raimondi posted a picture on Twitter of the UFC team:

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Each Team Is Filled With Champions, Legends and Fan Favorites

Cageside Press has reported the names of the contestants that will make up the UFC team and boxing team.

The UFC Family Feud roster features Flyweight and Bantamweight Champion Henry “The Messenger” Cejudo, former Women’s Bantamweight Champion Holly “The Preacher’s Daughter” Holm, #8 ranked women’s strawweight contender Michelle “The Karate Hottie” Waterson, former Light Heavyweight Champion Forrest Griffin and #6 ranked welterweight contender Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.

The boxing Family Feud roster features former Cruiserweight and Heavyweight Champion Evander “The Real Deal” Holyfield, former Heavyweight Champion Riddik “Big Daddy” Bowe, former Welterweight Champion Shawn “Showtime” Porter, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman and undefeated 21-year-old Ryan “Kingry” Garcia.

Below are a few photos and videos of the contestants via Marc Raimondi’s Twitter.

Henry Cejudo with Mauricio Sulaiman, and Holly Holm with Evander Holyfield:

Ryan Garcia Competes on Celebrity Family Feud a Day After Stunning KO Win

Less than 24 hours before taping Celebrity Family Feud, Ryan Garcia was competing inside the boxing ring against Francisco Fonseca, and he only needed one round to end the fight. He knocked out Fonseca with a savage left hook at 1:20.

The young prospect increased his professional record to 20-0, with 17 knockouts.

Here is a picture of Garcia and Shawn Porter during their time on the set of Celebrity Family Feud, posted by Marc Raimondi:

Blue-chip boxing prospect ⁦@KingRyanG⁩ headlined a card last night, knocked his opponent out in 80 seconds and then a few hours later led a WBC all-star team on Celebrity Family Feud. What a star. (⁦@ShowtimeShawnP⁩ is pretty great, too.) pic.twitter.com/C1I1VUbf9Y — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) February 16, 2020

READ NEXT: Holly Holm Recognized for Historic UFC Milestone [WATCH]