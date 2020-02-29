UFC Fight Night Norfolk Betting Odds & Preview

Henry Cejudo’s decision to relinquish the UFC Flyweight Championship in December to focus on defending his UFC Bantamweight Championship has left the flyweight title up for grabs. Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo will hit the octagon in the main event of UFC Fight Night 169 on Saturday in Norfolk, Virginia.

Benavidez is a -145 favorite on the UFC odds to become the new UFC Flyweight Champion at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The 35-year-old lost to Demetrious Johnson in the first title fight ever in the flyweight division back at UFC 152 in 2012, and he lost to Johnson again for the flyweight title in 2013. Of course, Johnson is one of the most dominant fighters in UFC history; against all other flyweights in the UFC, Benavidez is 13-1, including a win over former champion Henry Cejudo. Could this finally be his moment to claim the division’s gold?

Deiveson Figueiredo (+115) is hoping to deny Benavidez the championship. Figueiredo is 17-1 as a professional including a 6-1 record since joining the UFC in 2017. These are two aggressive and capable fighters that should put on a great show in the main event.

Felicia Spencer picked up her first career loss at UFC 240 last July, but her stock is still on the rise. Spencer managed to withstand Cris Cyborg’s powerful offense to force a decision, an impressive accomplishment considering that 14 of Cyborg’s previous 15 wins had come by way of knockout. Facing much lighter competition this Saturday in Zarah Fairn dos Santos, Felicia Spencer is an overwhelming -800 favorite at online sports betting sites.

Zarah Fairn dos Santos (+500) was 6-2 as a professional when she made her UFC debut last October, losing via submission in the first round to Megan Anderson. Four of Spencer’s last five wins have come by submission.

Rounding out the main card are Magomed Ankalaev (-210) vs. Ion Cutelaba (+170), Megan Anderson (-230) vs. Norma Dumont Viana (+180), and Grant Dawson (-400) vs. Darrick Minner (+300). Dumont Viana (4-0 as a professional) will be making her UFC debut against Anderson, who lost to Felicia Spencer in the fight before her recent win over dos Santos.

