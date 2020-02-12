Nate Diaz Injured in Cop Brawl, Authorities Say

UFC fighter Nate Diaz has been reportedly hospitalized after an altercation with authorities, after attacking multiple Miami police officers at a police station, this according to the Miami Herald.

Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina states that Diaz was arrested and taken to the police station, this pertaining to a domestic-violence case. It was there where Diaz then reportedly attacked numerous officers after his handcuffs were removed. “It took quite a few officers to hold him down,” Colina informed the Miami Herald.

There has been no new information regarding either Diaz’s initial arrest about the domestic violence allegations, nor potential new charges following his altercation with police.

We will keep you updated as details continue to emerge.

Diaz Carries a Colorful Professional History

Diaz is one of UFC’s most prominent and beloved fighters in the entire sport, and one who has carried the brand to grand heights. However, he’s also an athlete that carries no shortage of baggage himself.

From lighting up and smoking a joint on stage at UFC 241 workouts, to testing positive for trace amounts of the performance-enhancing drug SARMS, to being suspended for “homophobic slurs” directed towards UFC fighter Bryan Caraway, Diaz has certainly seen the spotlight for unsavory headlines as well as his accomplishments.

The Ultimate Fighter 5 winner and brother of fellow MMA fighter and former UFC star, Nick Diaz, currently holds a UFC record of 26-9. Diaz’s most recent bout in the octagon came back in November of 2019 in UFC 244, in a losing effort against Jorge Masvidal in what was deemed a TKO.

Diaz Has Been Charged with Domestic Abuse in the Past

In addition to Diaz’s colorful professional history, this isn’t the first time the fighter has been accused of domestic violence. In May of 2018, Diaz was involved in an incident in which he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

Diaz faced three domestic violence charges in total, with one count of domestic battery with substantial bodily harm and two counts of domestic battery by strangulation. Interestingly enough, during the process of his arrest in 2018, Diaz was also combative with the arresting officers.

However, the Clark County Nevada District Attorney declined further pursuit of the case and dropped the charges.

READ NEXT: Chargers’ Top-5 Replacements for Philip Rivers