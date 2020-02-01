Vanessa Bryant Reacts to Lakers Honoring Kobe and Gigi

Tonight, the Los Angeles Lakers honored not only Kobe Bryant but his daughter Gianna who were both taken in a helicopter crash last Sunday.

The Lakers placed Gigi’s Mamba #2 and Kobe’s #24 jersey on the courtside seats they last sat in together.

During the 4th quarter of the Lakers v. Trail Blazers game, Vanessa Bryant posted the tribute on her Instagram:

A simple, yet meaningful and powerful caption.

This wasn’t the first time Vanessa spoke out about her daughter and husband’s death. Two days ago she posted another photo on Instagram. This time thanking the millions who have been supporting her and her family through this devastating time.

The photo was taken in 2016 at a game in Toronto, the year Kobe retired from the NBA.

She described Kobe as an adoring husband and father and Gianna as “a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter” as well as an amazing sister to the three other daughters, Capri, Bianka, and Natalia.

“I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them,” Vanessa said. “But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way.”

Vanessa had been silent since the tragedy but has recently changed her Instagram account from private to public. She also updated her profile picture to a photo of Kobe Bryant holding and smiling down at Gigi— Gigi smiling right back.

Vanessa and her family are asking for privacy as they grieve the loss of their loved ones.

It Took Just 6 Months for Kobe to Fall in Love

Since the passing, Vanessa and Kobe’s relationship has been trending. A love affair that many long for. Vanessa and Kobe were married for 19 years before Kobe passed.

Vanessa caught the eye of the 20-year-old Lakers star when she was just a senior in high school. The two met on set of a music video and Kobe took her on their first date to Disneyland.

Just 6 months after they met, Kobe proposed to Vanessa at her 18th birthday party. Since then, Vanessa has been by Kobe’s side.

Vanessa’s Special Request

Vanessa Bryant also reached out to the Staples Center president, Lee Zeidman with a special request in regards to the items that have been placed outside of the plaza in memory of her husband and daughter.

“Our family would like the items out there,” Vanessa told Zeidman.

Kobe’s wife will be given some of the items left by the thousands of fans that have been coming to honor her husband and daughter’s passing.

Zeidman says they will catalog all the items. Meaning—t-shirts, letters, basketballs, stuffed animals, toys will be put in specially made containers and shipped to the family.

The rest of the perishable items will be spread throughout the complex beginning on Sunday.

READ NEXT: Lakers Announce Every Starter With Unique Kobe Bryant Intros [WATCH]