Ex-Packers Coordinator Joins NFC North Rival’s Staff for 2020

The Green Bay Packers will reunite with a Mike McCarthy-era coordinator next season, but not as allies.

The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday the hiring of Dom Capers as a senior defensive assistant for Mike Zimmer’s 2020 coaching staff, guaranteeing at least two matchups between Capers and his former team for the first time since he was fired as defensive coordinator two years ago.

Capers spent nine seasons leading the Packers defense from 2009 through 2017 and twice saw his unit finish among the best five in the league in total defense, including during the team’s Super Bowl championship season in 2010. The success soured quickly, though, as the Packers fell to dead last in total defense in the following season and proved no better than mediocre for the rest of his tenure.

Capers held the same type of role during the 2019 season as a senior defensive assistant for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who finished 24th in total defense and 12th in scoring defense. He also spent time as head coach of the Carolina Panthers (1995-98) and the Houston Texans (2002-05) — the inaugural coach for both organizations — along with coordinator stints in Pittsburgh, Miami and New England prior to joining the Packers.

The 2020 season will be Capers’ 25th coaching in the NFL while he also spent more than a decade as a college coach for various programs.

Capers’ Experience Likely a Big Draw

The Vikings won’t exactly get too much insider information from Capers when he crosses the rivalry lines. The Packers are moving into Year 3 of Mike Pettine’s defense and have added and developed way too much new talent for Capers to be too acquainted.

It would seem Capers’ wealth of coaching experience is valued more than his results in a larger role, which is good when you look at those results a little closer. He thrived for exactly two seasons, then saw his unit become, at times, an anchor around the Packers’ ankles. There’s a reason why Aaron Rodgers felt compelled to say in his first postgame comments of 2019: “We’ve got a defense.”

Still, a coordinator who has experienced success on the biggest stage has some obvious uses to a team looking to take a step closer to being championship contenders.

Zimmer promoted defensive line coach Andre Patterson and linebacker coach Adam Zimmer (yes, it’s his son) to co-defensive coordinators for the 2020 season after George Edwards took a job as a senior defensive assistant with the Dallas Cowboys. Adding Capers helps provide more support for the two defensive leaders, especially with each of them returning their positional responsibilities as well.

The Vikings also saw some staffing changes on the other side of the ball with assistant head coach Gary Kubiak ascending into the role of offensive coordinator after predecessor Kevin Stefanski left to become the Cleveland Browns’ new head coach. Like Capers, Kubiak touts more than two decades of coaching experience and benefits from two offensive quality control assistants: Christian Jones and AC Patterson.

