WGC-Mexico Championship Odds & Betting Trends

Defending champion Dustin Johnson is among the top two favorites to win this year’s WGC-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Naucalpan at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. However, Rory McIlroy is still listed as the overall favorite at +650 (bet $100 to win $650) on the WGC-Mexico odds slightly ahead of Johnson (+750) in the second World Golf Championship event of 2020 after posting four consecutive Top 5 finishes this season.

McIlroy tied for fifth in The Genesis Invitational last week, his worst finish in the past four golf tournaments he has entered. Adam Scott picked up the victory there at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, and he is listed as the co-fifth choice to win the WGC-Mexico Championship at +1800 at sports betting sites along with Webb Simpson, sitting behind only McIlroy, Johnson, Jon Rahm (+1000) and Justin Thomas (+1100) on the betting board.

Johnson tied for 10th in The Genesis Invitational, but he has won the WGC-Mexico Championship in two of the previous three years, including 2019. He beat McIlroy by five strokes a year ago with a 21-under par 263 to take home nearly $1.75 million. In comparison to McIlroy this season, Johnson has just one other Top 10 finish, which came when he placed seventh in the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January.

Rahm is justifiably the third choice on the board thanks to four Top 10 finishes in five events overall this season. His worst finish was tying for 17th in The Genesis Invitational, but he also placed second in both the Hero World Challenge and Farmers Insurance Open previously. Thomas is right behind him though despite missing the cut in two of his last three tournaments, including The Genesis Invitational. He has managed to finish in the Top 5 in five of his other six tournaments this season, winning the Sentry Tournament of Champions in a playoff and The CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges.

Simpson had a strong first five weeks of 2020, finishing third in the Sony Open in Hawaii before winning the Waste Management Phoenix Open in a playoff over Tony Finau, who is +2500 on the golf odds to win the WGC-Mexico Championship. Bryson DeChambeau is also +2500, and Hideki Matsuyama (+2000), Tommy Fleetwood (+2200) and Xander Schauffele (+2200) are right ahead of him and Finau but below Simpson.

