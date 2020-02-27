WWE Super ShowDown 2020: Reactions & Review

WWE Super ShowDown Kickoff: Feb. 27, 2020Get the latest breaking news, rivalry analysis from a panel of experts, and exciting kickoff matches before all of the action at WWE Super ShowDown! GET YOUR 1st MONTH of WWE NETWORK for FREE: http://wwe.yt/wwenetwork ——————————————————————— Follow WWE on YouTube for more exciting action! ——————————————————————— Subscribe to WWE on YouTube: http://wwe.yt/ Check out WWE.com for news and updates: http://goo.gl/akf0J4 Find the latest Superstar gear at WWEShop: http://shop.wwe.com ———————————— WWE on Social Media ———————————— Twitter: https://twitter.com/wwe Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wwe Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wwe/ Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/RealWWE Giphy: https://giphy.com/wwe ——————————————— Check out our other channels! ——————————————— The Bella Twins: https://www.youtube.com/thebellatwins UpUpDownDown: https://www.youtube.com/upupdowndown WWEMusic: https://www.youtube.com/wwemusic Total Divas: https://www.youtube.com/wwetotaldivas #WWE #wrestling #prowrestling 2020-02-27T17:08:19.000Z

Here are my final thoughts on Raw and SmackDown Live’s Super ShowDown 2020!

The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) vs. The O.C. (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson)

The Viking Raiders vs. The O.C.: WWE Super ShowDown 2020 Kickoff Match
The action in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, kicks off with a bitter clash between The Viking Raiders and The O.C.
2020-02-27

Reactions: This was a pretty decent affair. It didn’t have any extra bells and whistles that would put it on a higher scale of quality, but it wasn’t a waste of time by any means. For a Kickoff Show matchup, it was reminiscent of something you’d catch at your local WWE house show. So it looks like The O.C. officially has The Viking Raiders’ number in Saudi Arabia – they’re now 2-0 against the former WWE Raw Tag Team Champions.

Rating: 2 & a Half out of 5 Stars

AJ Styles vs. Andrade vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Erick Rowan vs. R-Truth vs. Rey Mysterio (Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match)

R-Truth pays homage to Cena: WWE Super ShowDown 2020 (WWE Network Exclusive)
R-Truth pays homage to his "childhood hero" John Cena as he battles Bobby Lashley in the first-ever Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match.
2020-02-27

Reactions: First thing’s first – AJ Styles might have a future in breakdancing. His mocking of R-Truth was way more entertaining than it had any right to be. His Cabbage Patch was simply…”Phenomenal.” Man, I also gotta hand it to R-Truth. He got way farther than I originally expected – the man found a way to get past two massive brutes and get a shocking win over the US Champion all in one evening. This Gaunlet Match wasn’t great by any means, but it served its purpose as the perfect buildup to the oft-rumored AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker meeting at WrestleMania 36. In that regard, it did its job well and gave the fans in Saudi Arabia something truly memorable. And hey, the “Deadman” got himself a trophy in the process!

Undertaker's shocking entrance: WWE Super ShowDown 2020 (WWE Network Exclusive)
Competing in place of Rey Mysterio, The Undertaker stuns the WWE Universe with his bone-chilling entrance during the first-ever Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match to take on AJ Styles.
2020-02-27

Rating: 2 out of 5 Stars

The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) (c) vs. John Morrison and The Miz (WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship)

Kofi Kingston and John Morrison collide: WWE Super ShowDown 2020 (WWE Network Exclusive)
Old friends The Miz & John Morrison team up in a bid to dethrone SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day.
2020-02-27

Reactions: Props goes out to both of these teams for a job well done. They brought the energy up for the entire show in a major way with this fast-paced tag team title match. Both teams dished out their most innovative offense and never slowed down for one minute. The chemistry between both duos was readily apparent here, as was the fan adoration for the Hollywood gents. This one had some pretty hot near falls and some truly jaw-dropping moments (that over the top rope dive to the outside bump Kofi Kingston took actually made me wince). What we got here was a fun, well-paced matchup that was capped off by a welcome title change.

Rating: 3 & a Half out of 5 Stars

Humberto Carrillo vs. Angel Garza

Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza get brutal: WWE Super ShowDown 2020 (WWE Network Exclusive)
Cousins Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza collide in bitter family war.
2020-02-27

Reactions: With a little bit more time to work, these two could have easily produced something special. But as it is, this rematch from Monday Night Raw was above average at best. It started out with some swift back and forth cruiserweight action but really slowed down during the middle portion. The finish came out of nowhere and brought this Lucha Libre flavored contest to an end way too fast. This was still an okay high-flying matchup with some stiff strikes thrown in for good measure, but it came to a close far too soon before it really got going.

Rating: 2 & a Half out of 5 Stars

Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy (c) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) (WWE Raw Tag Team Championship)

Street Profits pummel Rollins: WWE Super ShowDown 2020 (WWE Network Exclusive)
The Street Profits fight tooth and nail in a bid to wrest the Raw Tag Team Titles from The Monday Night Messiah & Murphy.
2020-02-27

Reactions: While not at the same level of awesomeness (pun intended) as the SmackDown Tag Team Title match earlier in the evening, I still enjoyed what these two Raw tandems put out. Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy already work well together even though they’ve only started tagging for a short time span. The Street Profits certainly put up a good fight – Montez Ford was his usual entertaining high-flying self, while Angelo Dawkins powered through the opposition on several occasions. Montez’s beautiful Frog Splash, Angelo’s big pounce to Buddy on the outside onto an announce table and Seth’s devastating Curb Stomp to Angelo on the ring apron were this match’s biggest highlights. This was a fun and solid affair.

Rating: 3 out of 5 Stars

Mansoor vs. Dolph Ziggler

Mansoor looks for hometown win: WWE Super ShowDown 2020 (WWE Network Exclusive)
With the WWE Universe behind him, Mansoor clashes with Dolph Ziggler in his hometown of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
2020-02-27

Reactions: Mansoor did it again! He notched another miracle win in front of an incredibly proud hometown crowd. Even though Dolph Ziggler is of little importance on today’s WWE landscape, he still provides watchable matches against anyone and everyone he’s pitted against. Just like every other night, he put on his working boots and produced a good match with WWE’s chosen Saudi Arabian Superstar. Mansoor added a cool new DDT maneuver to his repertoire that was cool to see here, plus the way he planted his knees into Ziggler’s ribs via a Moonsualt was awe-inspiring (and painful to watch, to boot). Mansoor’s much-deserved ascension up the WWE ladder continues…

Mansoor thanks hometown fans: WWE Super ShowDown 2020 (WWE Network Exclusive)
After a hard-fought victory over Dolph Ziggler, Mansoor thanks the WWE Universe in his hometown of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
2020-02-27

Rating: 3 out of 5 Stars

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Ricochet (WWE Championship)

Reactions: Welp…that went as expected. Brock Lesnar walked in, suplexed Ricochet to death and quickly put him away with a final F5. This was kind of pointless, to be honest – Ricochet didn’t even get a chance to do something cool before going down in defeat in such a short timespan. Brock’s Saudi Arabian performances have left a lot to be desired, to say the least…

Rating: SQUASH!

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Steel Cage Match)

Reactions: The Falls Count Anywhere match we got at the 2020 Royal Rumble was the perfect way to bring this overly long and uninteresting feud to an end. Instead, WWE saw fit to continue Roman Reigns and King Corbin’s boring beef with each other and finally have it reach its conclusion in a Steel Cage Match. It’s just unfortunate that that Steel Cage Match was one of the more uninspired specialty matches I’ve watched in quite a while. The action here was incredibly basic and was right at home on a house show. Roman won, so we’re done. That’s the best thing I could say about this match as a whole.

Rating: 2 out of 5 Stars

Bayley (c) vs. Naomi (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship)

Reactions: Both women found themselves involved in a history-making moment, which must be commended. But the match we got in order to make that historic moment come to pass was nothing special. It was your usual, run of the mill Bayley title defense. Bayley’s heel run has been a complete bore thanks to a mix of unremarkable matches such as this one. Naomi added a bit of fire to this contest, but it didn’t do enough to give the crowd something a lot more substantial to sink their teeth into. Both ladies went long, but all that extra time didn’t do much to make this match substantial in any way. The finish was cool, at least.

Rating: 2 out of 5 Stars

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Goldberg (WWE Universal Championship)

Reactions: So Goldberg did another good job of washing away the stink of his last Saudi Arabia showcase against The Undertaker. This short but sweet title match saw multiple Spears, a Mandible Claw from the champion and a single Jackhammer to send the crowd home happy. While the moment itself gave the crowd something major to cheer for, it’s pretty disappointing to see WWE sacrifice their most interesting Superstar in recent memory to a part-timer just to earn a few extra WrestleMania buys. Due to this outcome, it’s pretty evident that we’re getting Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 for the Universal Championship. As for where “The Fiend” goes from here, John Cena would make sense as his next victim. But yeah, Bray Wyatt’s main event push goes down in flames yet again…

Rating: Slightly longer squash…

Match of the Night

The New Day vs. John Morrison and The Miz!

Final Verdict

I’ve become accustomed to watching these Saudi Arabia WWE specials and being super underwhelmed by the time they wrap up. That trend continues here with yet another subpar show full of basic bouts that belong on a house show, puzzling booking decisions, and only one or two worthwhile matches worth watching again. Both tag team title matches, plus Mansoor’s usual hometown performance and The Undertaker’s surprise appearance were the only highlights from this ho-hum show. Watching Goldberg off “The Fiend” hurt to see, though. The fans in attendance may have enjoyed that spectacle, but it won’t be remembered fondly in the long run. Man, this show was a chore…

Final Score: 2 & a Half out of 5 Stars

Click here to see if our WWE Super ShowDown 2020 predictions came true!