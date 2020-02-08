XFL Rosters 2020: Best NFL Players in New Football League

The launch of the XFL means there is football to watch through the spring, and the new league features several notable former NFL players on team rosters. The league is also hoping new players emerge that will end up on NFL rosters heading into training camp.

Landry Jones spent time with the Steelers and is now the quarterback for the Dallas Renegades. Former Raiders quarterback Connor Cook is the signal-caller for the Houston Roughnecks.

Quarterback Cardale Jones is known by many football fans for his college career at Ohio State before playing for the Bills and Chargers in the NFL. Jones is leading the D.C. Defenders’ offense in the XFL. D.C. head coach Pep Hamilton believes Jones has a chance to turn his XFL opportunity into another chance in the NFL.

“(He’s) a rare physical talent that ultimately needs just more time on task, playing the position — in particular in games,” Hamilton explained to USA Today. “(But) he has the potential to be one of the best 32 quarterbacks in professional football.”

Cameron Artis-Payne & Sammie Coates Are Among the Top Former NFL Players in the XFL

Former NFL players in the XFL are not just limited to quarterbacks as there are a number of running backs and wide receivers also in the new league. Former Browns receiver Antonio Callaway is one of the most well-known XFL players, but he will start the season on the injured list. Some of the other notable players include Cameron Artis-Payne, Sammie Coates, Christine Michael, Keenan Reynolds and De’Angelo Henderson just to name a few.

The XFL may be greeted with some skepticism given last year’s debacle with the AAF, which did not make it through its inaugural season. There is a reason for optimism with the XFL thanks to its broadcast deals combined with the backing of the WWE. XFL commissioner Oliver Luck explained to Athlon Sports that the new league is simply looking to build on the success the NFL has had and offer a few tweaks for a spring football league.

“We view it is taking a great game and making it a little bit better with the innovations that we’ve built into our rule book,” Luck explained to Athlon Sports. “…We wanted to do enough to innovate the game where it really matters to help us play this up-tempo, fast-paced game, but I also didn’t want to just innovate for innovation’s sake. There’s no sense in changing a long-established rule just for the sake of doing it, so we tried to be very selective.”

Here is a look at some of the notable former NFL players who are on XFL rosters.

Notable Former NFL Players in the XFL