WATCH: Top NFL Draft Prospect Tua Tagovailoa is Throwing Again

While the whereabouts of this year’s upcoming NFL Draft is still currently up for debate, the biggest question mark ahead of April 23rd continues to be Tua Tagovailoa’s health, and how it will affect his draft stock. Yet, if his most recent Twitter post is any indication, it may not have much bearing at all come draft day.

Watch Tua Tagovaila Throwing Ahead of Pro Day

Tua Tagovailoa, the former National Champion winning quarterback, suffered a season-ending hip injury back in November of 2019, leaving many to initially question his future playing career, while some still wonder if he’ll ever be able to recapture his pre-injury form.

From the looks of the video below in which Tagovailoa can be seen moving and throwing effortlessly, he appears to be well on his way to a full recovery.

Practicing social distancing with the long ball today. Feels good to spin it again. #Process pic.twitter.com/BZnBF7Sfdc — Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tuaamann) March 24, 2020 Tagovailoa was recently cleared for all football activities in early March and was planning on taking part in Alabama’s Pro Day on April 9th. However, the recent COVID-19 epidemic will likely limit NFL organizations from getting an up-close and personal view on Tagovailoa’s progress.

Tagovailoa Appears to be Locked-In as a Top-5 Pick

It wasn’t long ago that Tagovailoa’s career was in question. Now, just a month from draft day, he appears destined to hear his name called within the first five picks.

The Tua to Washington hype train at number two had been growing rapidly over the past few weeks. However, with the recent acquisition of Kyle Allen, the Redskins will likely enter the season with a combination of Allen and Dwayne Haskins as their top two quarterbacks.

With that said, the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers are hungry for a young signal-caller. Each team has veteran quarterbacks as place holders at the position, with very little behind them.

The Dolphins have seemingly soured on Josh Rosen, while the Chargers missing out on top free-agent quarterbacks have left the team with Tyrod Taylor and essentially no one else at the position.

The Dolphins and Chargers select in back-to-back picks at fifth and sixth overall. Yet, it’s unlikely that Tagovailoa lasts until those picks. If either of these teams, or another team for that matter, wants to guarantee the services of the quarterback they will likely have to trade up ahead of Miami at five.

Washington, Detroit, and the New York Giants at numbers two, three, and four respectively, are all in prime trade down spots as they all appear to have their quarterback in place.

In our latest Post-Free Agency 2020 NFL Mock Draft, Tagovailoa lands in Miami, giving the Dolphins their QB of the future. For our entire first-round mock with detailed breakdowns of each pick click here.

