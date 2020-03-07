Aaron Rodgers Calls out Packers, NFL Players Amid CBA Vote

Aaron Rodgers didn’t pull any punches when talking about his fellow NFL players and his frustrations with the ongoing vote for a new collective bargaining agreement.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback spent much of his Friday morning appearance on ESPN Wisconsin radio show “Wilde & Tausch” discussing the CBA and the reasons why he voted against the proposal at last week’s NFL Player Association meeting, but Rodgers took a critical tone when he spoke about the lack of engagement and involvement from some players around the league.

For instance, Rodgers said he sent multiple emails to his Packers teammates about the talking points of the CBA ahead of the player-wide vote — which is open until March 12 — and received “next to no responses.”

Aaron Rodgers says on @WildeAndTausch he sent an email to every single Packers player educating them on the proposed CBA and got "next to no responses." Called it "disheartening." — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) March 6, 2020

“That’s probably the most disheartening thing,” Rodgers said on Friday. “This is a society we live in now that’s so distracted by the swiping world of apps and social media. I don’t know. Do guys really care about this stuff? Unfortunately, or fortunately — however you look at it — for the people wanting to push this deal through so badly, that’s kind of a win because nobody critically looking at this or thinking about it. They’re just like, ‘Oh, what’s my salary going to be? Oh, OK, cool.’ Not like, ‘Are we taking care of former players? What kind of additional player risks are we taking on? What are we getting in return for that?”

Rodgers took issue with a number of major points in the proposed CBA, including the addition of a 17th game to the regular season and lack of offsetting benefits to compensate for the extra wear and tear on players’ bodies. Based on conversations with his teammates, Rodgers said he isn’t even sure how an additional game was brought into the negotiations “because nobody wanted it.”

“The point I was trying to make in that meeting and as we talked to the PA afterward was, ‘Tell me what I can go back and tell my veteran players. What are we getting in return for this 17th game?'” Rodgers said. “To me, it just wasn’t substantial enough to go back and tell those young players and older players, ‘Hey, look, this is what you’re going to be getting.'”

Follow the Heavy on Packers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Rodgers Unsure How Vote Will Turn Out

Rodgers is reasonably frustrated with his fellow NFL players. As one of the 32 elected player reps, he is tasked with finding out what his teammates want and lobbying for their interests, but his job is made much more difficult when players are too complacent or disinterested to get involved.

He recognizes there are some benefits to the proposal — most popularly, raising the league’s minimum wage — but he also believes it does not go nearly far enough in creating a fair revenue split between owners and players or in addressing player safety with an additional game on the schedule. He also worries the CBA focuses on the wrong type of concessions, such as eliminating suspensions for players who test positive for marijuana.

“It’ll be interesting to see the numbers on who actually votes,” Rodgers said. “I know there’s a lot of us who have or will vote ‘No’ on this and believe that there’s a better deal to be made, but I know there’s guys who want to do it and see the minimum jump and are OK with 17 games, which, again, I don’t relate to that. But I understand there are some good things in it.”

READ NEXT: Aaron Rodgers Sounds off on Packers Possibly Drafting QB