Boxer Adrien Broner Arrested in Miami Beach

Boxer Adrien Broner was arrested in Miami Beach, Fla., around 8:45 p.m. Friday night for impaired driving. As reported by TMZ Sports, Broner was found in the driver’s seat of an SUV “unconscious, but breathing.” The engine was running and the car was in the middle of traffic.

The 30-year-old boxer was woken up by the police, and as TMZ reports, he had a “low, slurred speech and bloodshot and watery eyes.” The cops performed a sobriety test, which Broner failed.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

This is Not Broner’s First Run-In With the Law

In December 2019, the boxer was ordered to pay over $830,000 after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a Cleveland nightclub in June 2018.

In February 2018, Broner was booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta for a misdemeanor sexual-battery charge, and he was released on bail. He was also charged in 2016 for misdemeanor battery after allegedly choking a waitress.

In 2014, Broner received a suspension from the WBC for making “racially offensive statements” comment toward another boxer.

Broner Has Not Won a Boxing Match Since 2017

Professionally, Broner has been in a slump as well. He started his professional boxing career going 27-0, with one no contest. After going on a 6-2 run, Broner hit a road block. He lost to Mikey Garcia by unanimous decision in July 2017, snapping his three-fight win streak.

He then fought Jessie Vargas to a majority draw in April 2018. In his last bout, Broner took on Manny Pacquiao in January 2019, and he dropped the bout by unanimous decision.

His professional boxing record currently sits at 33-4-1, and one no contest.

READ NEXT: UFC Fight Filled With Controversy From Start to Finish [WATCH]