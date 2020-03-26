Todd Gurley’s Conversation With Julio Jones Fueled Falcons Signing

In case you missed the most exciting news of the offseason for the Atlanta Falcons, Todd Gurley is coming home and it appears fans should possibly be thanking Julio Jones for this one?

The Falcons posted a quote on their official Instagram account from Todd Gurley saying Julio Jones and Atlanta Hawks’ DeAndre’ Bembry checked in on him.

“As soon as I got cut Julio and DeAndre, they both pulled up to the house and came and checked up on me. Chopping it up with Julio, I was like, ‘Yo I’m trying to get to the A. Going back to Georgia, going back home, I was waiting for it.”

If you read the comments on the post, you’ll see many fans praising Julio Jones. One fan comment said, “real recognize real.”

It’s apparent Jones recognizes Gurley’s talent and paid attention to rumors of the Falcons wanting Gurley prior to his release or he likely wouldn’t have visited him so suddenly.

Falcons Waste No Time With Todd Gurley Signing

The Falcons wasted no time making sure to ink Gurley to a deal. The Los Angeles Rams released him Wednesday before 4 p.m. and Atlanta picked him up early Thursday morning.

Once Gurley was released, ESPN’s Josina Anderson tweeted that Gurley had reportedly been interested in the Atlanta Falcons or Miami Dolphins as his next destination.

My understanding is among two of Todd Gurley's desirable destinations recently has been Atlanta and Miami, per source; though the #Dolphins just brought in Jordan Howard. However, we'll see now, how other potential options open up for Gurley, or how the market reacts. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 19, 2020

However, the Dolphins had already signed ex-Eagles running back Jordan Howard to a two-year, $10 million contract and filled that void in their roster. Gurley is still widely viewed as a better catch than Howard and Miami may not have had much of a chance, especially after Jones’ visit.

Gurley agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal with the Falcons, making a lot of Georgia and Falcons fans very happy.

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

What to Expect From Gurley

While there is a lot of excitement, there is still a concern about Gurley’s knee. He tore his ACL and has developed arthritis after returning from his surgery. This apparently was the cause of his decline in rushing yards last season. He still managed to score 12 touchdowns.

Despite his injury and decline statistically, Gurley doesn’t let it hinder him. He brings a positive, ‘infectious’ attitude every day, as former Rams teammate Andrew Whitworth told Adam Schein on Mad Dog Sports Radio.

“The energy this guy brings in a locker room and really to his team and the way he loves to compete, it’s infectious man,” Whitworth told Schein. “On gamedays I used to always say, he’s one of those guys that you look over at his locker just to see and get your excitement up and how much passion he has for the game.”

“So, you know what, I think they should expect nothing less than that and just on a day-to-day basis – he’s a great human being. I mean, all this success he’s had and all of the things he’s done, I’ve never seen it change him one bit. He takes life real lightly, he likes to joke and have fun, and make a joke out of everything. You know what, he doesn’t take himself too serious for an elite player and I love that about him because you know what, he’s a human being first. That’s what’s really cool about Todd, and it’s something that’ll be infectious to other guys on that team as they have success.”

Nice recruiting, Julio.

READ NEXT: Falcons QB Opens Up on Battling Back From Injury