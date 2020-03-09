Falcons Player Rep Offers Intriguing Take on NFL CBA Proposal

Atlanta Falcon’s long snapper and NFLPA player representative, Josh Harris has been educating his teammates on the proposed Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

Players were given their ballots last Thursday and have up until this upcoming Thursday to submit their votes. Harris told AJC that he has been answering questions players might have about the CBA.

“I would like to think that it passes, but it’s open for a vote,” Harris said. “There is always a chance that it doesn’t. What I’ve tried to do is educate the guys in the locker room and answer as many questions, just try to tell them, I don’t care which way that they vote. I just want everybody to make informed decisions and understand what it is that they are voting on.”

Harris said the guys who have asked him questions seem to have been on board with the new idea.

The Proposed CBA

The Collective Bargain Agreement includes:

A provision expanding the regular NFL season to 17 games. As a result, players will receive 48% of the revenue that will eventually climb to 48.5%.

An expanded playoff setup of 14 teams, with only the top seed in each conference receiving a first-round bye.

Limit the number of international games teams play.

Reduce the number of training camp practices from 28 to 16.

If the deal is approved it would extend through the 2030 season.

For & Against

Some players are open to the new deal, meanwhile, others disapprove of it.

Well-known players such as Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, and Richard Sherman are not too pleased with it. Sherman isn’t a fan of the season extending to 17 games.

Former Harvard and current Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick posted a video on Twitter with his thoughts supporting the new deal.

Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is a yes on the proposed CBA pic.twitter.com/kmmZWPaCoN — trey wingo (@wingoz) March 6, 2020

“There are bad things in it and there is everything in between. The same can be said for any business deal. I just want guys to understand what they are voting on and to make a decision for themselves. Not (based) on what they hear someone else say or somebody else’s idea. I’d like for them to be able to formulate their own opinion and vote the way they see fit.”

Why Players Should Vote ‘Yes’

Harris took over as the NFLPA rep for Matt Bryant. He learned the business side of it from Bryant and continues to pass every detail he gets from meetings to his teammates. Falcons’ punter Matt Bosher is the assistant NFLPA rep and is also for the new deal.

“Our voice needs to be heard. It’s an interesting time. Hopefully, we can get his done. If you asked me, it is a pretty good deal. It is. Is it a perfect deal, no. But I’m hard-pressed to find such a thing as the perfect deal.”

Harris who is clearly all for the new deal, says the players are going to see significant pay increases, better post-playing benefits also improved working conditions.

