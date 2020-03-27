Falcons QB Kurt Benkert Details Marrying His High School Sweetheart

Falcons quarterback Kurt Benkert is 100% healthy after recovering from a season-ending injury. But, that’s not the only news from Benkert. He and his high school sweetheart, Sam Benkert have a ‘baby Benkert’ on the way.

Kurt went against Sam’s wishes and announced the news on Valentine’s day, he couldn’t wait he said.

It’s about time for the couple who has been married since 2016.

Heavy.com caught up with Kurt Benkert & his wife to find out their love story…

A Young Love

Kurt and Sam met at their high school in Florida. Sam had the biggest crush on Kurt and like most boys, Kurt was clueless about it.

“I had the biggest crush on him. I went home and told my mom all about him, Sam said. We had a class together and it was his birthday, so I texted him ‘Happy Birthday, what are you doing.’ He said ‘Nothing, everyone’s out of town.’ I was like ‘Oh, I’ll hang out with you!’

Sam picked up Kurt because he didn’t have a car at the time and took him for ice cream to celebrate his 17th birthday.

“We hung out and I was like, okay, that’s it. He’s going to be my boyfriend tomorrow. He didn’t have a choice.”

The Library?

After high school, Sam followed Kurt to college at East Carolina University and when he transferred to the University of Virginia she switched to online classes. Before she made that choice however, she asked him for one thing.

Sam knew if she was going to move for a guy— pick up her entire life, sell her car, find a job, then she was going to need him to be committed. That was easy enough for Benkert, he didn’t even have to think twice.

“I went to Kay Jewelers, bought a really cheap ring and proposed to her in the library.”

The Library? Not your common proposal. But it made a lot of sense because Sam loves to read.

Both of their parents weren’t a fan, but you couldn’t stop these two love birds from doing what they were going to do anyway.

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

It’s A Girl

It’s normal for men to want to have a baby boy first, you know to carry on the legacy and family name. That’s not the case for Kurt. He wanted a girl.

“I feel like when I was younger, I wanted a son to continue with football, but now that I’m actually in it I don’t care.”

“I was soo happy. I’d rather have two girls and two boys. So, I was hoping that we would get the girl first and then hopefully the next one is a boy. But I really wanted a girl first.

Sam is excited too. She’s researching everything and anything in order to prepare to be the best mom, she can be. She’s already read and learned to teach their baby how to eat food.

Of course, they have a name picked out but it won’t be announced unit August. Sam did give a small hint.

“She is kind of named after someone. We met this girl in college, she was super nice and I told her if I ever have a girl, I’m going to give her the same name as you. So, that’ll be the name.”

If you have ever come across Sam and Kurt, then you know these two are going to be exceptional parents. Congratulations you two!

READ NEXT: Falcons QB Opens Up on Battling Back From Injury