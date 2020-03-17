Falcons Target Ex-Cowboys Pass Rusher: Report

The Falcons made a handful of cuts on Monday which added more room to their salary cap space. Aside from cutting players, they also added Hayden Hurst and are reportedly interested in Cowboys pass rusher Robert Quinn.

ESPN.com Falcons reporter Vaughn McClure reported the rumor Monday afternoon.

Would expect the Falcons to make a play for veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn. Not saying they’ll sign him for sure. Quinn, who turns 30 in May, had 11.5 sacks for the Cowboys last season. — vaughn mcclure (@vxmcclure23) March 16, 2020

Falcons Need a ‘Start-Worthy’ Edge

The Falcons no doubt need a ‘start-worthy’ edge rusher if they want to dig themselves out of another 7-9 season.

Quinn,29, will turn 30 in May and it normally goes as the older a player gets the less expensive he will be as a free agent. He also hasn’t been consistent throughout his NFL career so that could give the Falcons a deal.

Quinn signed a one-year deal with Dallas last offseason worth $9.2 million and will surely be looking for a multi-year deal this time around.

In the 2019 season, he had 11.5 sacks in playing across from Demarcus Lawrence. This marks the second-highest of his career. Quinn also had 2 forced fumbles, 3 passes defended. He only recorded 6.5 sacks in 2018 as a Miami Dolphin. At this point, anything is better than Vic Beasley at this point and he can help mold Takk McKinley if he comes to Atlanta.

Zero Proven Starters

The Falcons are in pretty bad shape on defense right now. Quinn would be a perfect fit as their mid-tier option, if not primary. The Falcons will most likely be looking at older NFL vets to sign their NFL deals at team-friendly prices.

Right now the Falcons have Takkarist McKinley, Steven Means, John Cominsky, and Jacob Tuioti-Mariner as the only realistic defensive options left on the roster. None of these players have proven to be anything but a backup option.

When looking at options, McClure did not mention any specific players, but we know free agents like Jadaveon Clowney are out of the team’s price range.

Another possible player the Falcons might reportedly trade for is Dante Fowler Jr. but he is going to be worth way more than what the Falcons can afford.

Whichever mid-tier NFL vet the Falcons snag will be a short-term bridge until the Falcons can develop a pass rusher or have enough cap space for a more talented player.

Affordable & Top-Tier Player

Matt Urben, the editor of USA Today’s The Falcons Wire, gave his professional analysis on Robert Quinn earlier this month.

“Robert Quinn is still a very good player, recording a career-high 11.5 sacks in his ninth NFL season. He’ll turn 30 before the 2020 season begins and despite his top-level production, he isn’t going to command the kind of money that Clowney, Dupree and Fowler are likely to get on the open market. Quinn may still be slightly out of Atlanta’s price range, but he’s the exact kind of one or two-year stopgap that a team trying to get back to contention should be interested in.”

Quinn has proven he’s worthy and should earn a nice cut of the salary cap and after the Falcons have released multiple players, they could give him his ‘asking price.’

