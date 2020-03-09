Former Bears LB Brian Urlacher Meets With President Donald Trump: Report

Former Chicago Bears linebacker, Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher, sent Twitter into a sea of speculative frenzy Monday afternoon when it was reported he was meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House. The initial report came from CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins, who tweeted that Urlacher entered the White House with Trump.

“Brian Urlacher of the Chicago Bears was waiting on the lawn with reporters for Trump to arrive. When he did, Trump called him over and brought him into the residence, but didn’t take any questions from reporters,” Collins tweeted.

Eamon Javers of CNBC wasn’t certain it was Urlacher, but he tweeted that the President “did not speak to reporters as he arrived back at the White House just now, but he did invite the large man in the blue suit, who we believe to be Brian Urlacher of Chicago Bears fame, into the WH residence with him.”

President Trump did not speak to reporters as he arrived back at the White House just now, but he did invite the large man in the blue suit, who we believe to be Brian Urlacher of Chicago Bears fame, into the WH residence with him. pic.twitter.com/UEPKYPkbql — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) March 9, 2020

Reporter Jennifer Jacobs also confirmed the Urlacher sighting in D.C. “Press was staged on South Lawn facing Oval for Trump’s return from Florida. When we headed from helicopter to residence instead, we all ran, knocking over equipment. Then we ran back to see colonnade as Trump entered West Wing with ex-Chicago Bears’ Brian Urlacher,” Jacobs wrote.

Press was staged on South Lawn facing Oval for Trump’s return from Florida. When he headed from helicopter to residence instead, we all ran, knocking over equipment. Then we ran back to see colonnade as Trump entered West Wing with ex- Chicago Bears’ Brian Urlacher. @BUrlacher54. pic.twitter.com/rEvaXbIIdR — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 9, 2020

It seems firmly established by multiple sources Urlacher had a meeting with President Trump. What has not been established is why the meeting allegedly occurred — but the potential reasons had the Twitterverse buzzing.

Brian Urlacher’s brother Casey Was Recently Indicted for Fraud in Illinois

Urlacher’s meeting with Trump led some in the Twitterverse to speculate the former linebacker could be there on behalf of his brother Casey, who was recently indicted for fraud in Illinois. Casey Urlacher, who is the mayor of the small suburban village in Chicago, Mettawa, was charged with conspiracy and running an illegal gambling business in February. He recently pled not guilty.

Other fans joked Urlacher, who famously had his hair restored after he retired from football, may be there to offer the President advice about follicular restoration:

Neither Urlacher nor President Trump have confirmed or commented on their alleged meeting.

It’s quite possible the former Chicago Bear went to the White House for a yet-to-be-disclosed reason members of the media are not privy to. The timing of the meeting after his brother’s legal troubles is what has a few eyebrows raised.

