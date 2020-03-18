Bears Fans, Kyle Long, Have Hilarious Reactions to Nick Foles Trade

The Chicago Bears made a huge decision about their quarterback position Wednesday, trading a fourth-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for veteran quarterback Nick Foles. Foles won a Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2018, and was signed to a four-year, $88 million contract by the Jags after that.

His contract was restructured almost immediately. He’ll get $21 million guaranteed from Chicago, but he’ll also have the option of voiding his contract after either of his first two seasons with the team, per Adam Schefter.

Nick Foles already has restructred his contract with the Bears, per source. He still has three years left, still has $21 million guaranteed left, but Foles now has the ability to void the deal after either of the first two years depending on his performance. Deal includes upside. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2020

As soon as the news of the trade broke, Bears fans and beat writers everywhere took to Twitter to express their opinions. And no reaction was more hilarious than that of recently retired Bear Kyle Long.

Kyle Long Reacts to Nick Foles Trade in Hilarious, Semi-NSFW Way

Back in late September, during a Club Dub celebration in the team’s locker room after a win against Washington, Bears running back Tarik Cohen started a video on Instagram live. What Cohen didn’t seem to realize was that directly behind him, a completely naked Kyle Long stood, fully disrobed, and in plain view.

Long laughed it off after he learned it had happened, but not before loads of fans saw him in his birthday suit.

Upon hearing the news that the Bears were going to trade for Foles, Long, sense of humor still firmly intact, tweeted the following at former teammate Tarik Cohen: “I REALLY hope @TarikCohen keeps is camera away,” to which Cohen responded “Why? It worked out for the best last time.”

Why ? It worked out for the best last time 😂😂 — Tarik Cohen (@TarikCohen) March 18, 2020

Long’s reference, for those unfamiliar, is to the allegedly very well-endowed Foles, who apparently has many NSFW nicknames.

Long was just one of many people to weigh in on the Foles-to-Bears trade. Several Bears fans were … less than happy about the acquisition.

Bears Fans React to Nick Foles Trade

Bears fans and analysts began venting immediately on social media. Some wanted Cam Newton or Teddy Bridgewater instead of Foles, others are still backing Mitchell Trubisky as the starter. Regardless, the overwhelming reaction from Chicago Bears fans regarding Foles has been … not good.

Bears fans: Goodbye Trubisky…… Hello Cam Newton!!! Bears: we have traded for Nick Foles and gave up a 4th round pick too Bears fans: pic.twitter.com/25en5xkqXQ — Abdul Memon (@abdulamemon) March 18, 2020

The bears gave concessions to Nick Foles pic.twitter.com/WGSpe1yDDl — EntiendoGrandes (@ErenYeagerShill) March 18, 2020

#Bears need a TE! Let's go get Jimmy Graham. Bears need a legit starting QB! Let's go get Nick Foles. Underwhelming moves, to say the least (and that's being kind). — Bryan Perez (@BryanPerezNFL) March 18, 2020

The #Bears gave up a 4th round pick for Nick Foles. Unreal. https://t.co/U2ZeFGtZKg — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) March 18, 2020

Bears fans when talks went from Teddy Bridgewater to Nick Foles pic.twitter.com/NwCJOCZXsD — Joseph 🇵🇷 (@JRodriguez_1521) March 16, 2020

Despite the shower of negativity from some fans and analysts, there were a few who saw some potential for Foles in Chicago.

The three best Bears quarterbacks of my lifetime are Jim McMahon, Jay Cutler and Walter Payton on the halfback option. So I'm willing to give Nick Foles a shot here. — Adam Rank (@adamrank) March 18, 2020

So you hate the Nick Foles trade? Here's why you should keep an open mind and understand that the #Bears just purchased a pricey, but necessary insurance policy: https://t.co/CBULqpQoh2 — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) March 18, 2020

Bears fans reaction to Foles, who just isn’t Trubisky pic.twitter.com/A8vESpw5vg — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) March 18, 2020

Perhaps Adam Rank of the NFL Network summed it up best when he came up with this last-beer-in-the-fridge analogy: “Trading for Nick Foles is like when you think you’re out of beer and the stores are closed, but you find a Michelob Ultra in the back of the fridge. It might not be your first choice (or second or third), but it will get the job done.”

Trading for Nick Foles is like when you think you're out of beer and the stores are closed, but you find a Michelob Ultra in the back of your fridge. It might not be your first choice (or second or third), but it will get the job done. — Adam Rank (@adamrank) March 18, 2020

