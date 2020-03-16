NFL Trade Rumors: Bears Now Linked to Multiple Veteran QBs: Report

And the quarterback rumor mill keeps on churning. Just hours after NFL insider Mike Florio linked Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to the Chicago Bears, The Athletic’s Michael Lombardi came out with a different report entirely: that the Bears are “trying to get involved with trading for Nick Foles. Bears are all over this QB market.”

Indeed they are. After being linked to Bridgewater and Foles, the team has also reportedly been in trade talks with the Bengals about a possible trade for quarterback Andy Dalton, per Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune.

Is there any weight to the Foles-to-Bears rumors? According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, not really. At least, not yet.

Nick Foles Trade: Jags Have not Seemed Willing to Part With Him

Per Schefter, “teams have approached Jacksonville about Nick Foles for weeks. To date Jacksonville has been unwilling to trade him. It still feels that way. But never know what happens if another team gets aggressive.”

Will the Bears be that “aggressive” team that convinces Jacksonville to part with Foles? Chicago does have multiple coaches currently on staff with connections to him. Head coach Matt Nagy worked with Foles in Philadelphia in 2012, and again in Kansas City in 2016, and new Bears quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo worked with him in both Philadelphia and Jacksonville over the last three seasons.

The Bears also have coaches on their staff who are connected to Dalton. New offensive coordinator Bill Lazor was Dalton’s offensive coordinator in Cincinnati, so it’s looking like whichever QB is a better option for the Bears fiscally could be where they decide to land.

Foles is due just over $15 million in 2020, while Dalton currently has an estimated market value upwards of $20 million, per Spotrac. The Bears could very likely ask Dalton to restructure (see: lower) his asking price, however.

Nothing has been agreed to or set yet, but with just over $21 million in cap space, the Bears don’t have a lot of money or draft capital to throw at any one player, especially a quarterback. They have pressing needs at tight end, their offensive line is inconsistent, they’ll need a safety, a cornerback, and edge help — and a quarterback to push Mitch Trubisky.

Both Nagy and GM Ryan Pace said during the NFL Scouting Combine in February that they were looking to find a veteran to push Trubisky competitively. It’s looking more and more like that’s about to become a reality.

