Bears to Sign Former Dallas Cowboys Sack Leader to 5-Year $70 Million Deal

Bye bye Leonard Floyd, hello Robert Quinn. The Chicago Bears made the biggest splash of their offseason so far, agreeing to terms with veteran defensive end Robert Quinn, who is coming off an 11.5 sack season with the Dallas Cowboys.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport broke the news Tuesday, saying the Bears and Quinn agreed to a five-year, $70 million contract with $30 million in guaranteed money.

The #Bears are signing pass-rusher Robert Quinn to a 5-year, $70 million contract with $30 million fully guaranteed, agent Sean Kiernan from @SelectSports tells me and @TomPelissero. A new home for the former #Cowboys star after a huge year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

It was announced shortly after Quinn’s signing that the Bears had also parted ways with former first-round draft pick Leonard Floyd.

Quinn started 14 games for the Cowboys last season, and he led the team in sacks with 11.5. He has played nine seasons in the league, and he will now very likely finish his career in Chicago. Quinn turns 30-years-old in May, and Floyd will be 28 in the fall. Quinn is older, but he has been far more productive as a pass rusher than Floyd has been, so he’s a definite upgrade for this Bears defense. And now, he’ll be on the same defense as Akiem Hicks and Khalil Mack.

Robert Quinn Stats: An Improvement Over Floyd in Most Areas

In his nine years in the league, Quinn has been a bit of a journeyman. He began his career with the Rams, and he spent his most recent seasons with the Dolphins and Cowboys. He has 25 forced fumbles, 80.5 sacks, and 90 tackles for loss in his career. He played with a fierce intensity in 2019, notching double-digit sacks for the first time since 2014.

Floyd, who the Bears drafted in the first-round in 2016, spent four years with the team, and in that span, he had a total of 18.5 sacks, which was not the production GM Ryan Pace had hoped for when he drafted him. Floyd averaged 4.6 sacks a season, while Quinn has averaged 8.9 a season in his nine years as a pro.

According to Next Gen Stats, Quinn generated pressure on 14 percent of his pass rushes last season, which was second in the NFL only to Za’Darius Smith of the Green Bay Packers.

New Bears edge rusher Robert Quinn generated pressure on 14.0% of pass rushes last season, 2nd-highest in the NFL behind only Za'Darius Smith (14.6%). Quinn's average pass rush get-off time (0.80 seconds) ranked 5th among edge rushers with at least 300 pass rushes in 2019. https://t.co/ZRJlqon8Nn pic.twitter.com/uNnOn4EURe — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 17, 2020

One of the primary knocks on Floyd was his inability to capitalize on one-on-ones while Khalil Mack often drew double and triple teams. With Quinn on board, the Bears will have another fierce force to pair with Mack. It also give the Bears four All-Pro players on their defense: Mack, Quinn, Eddie Jackson, and Kyle Fuller.

Some Bears’ analysts were stoked to have Quinn, but noted the Bears still need to overhaul their entire offense in order for the team to see true improvement.

Robert Quinn is THE darling of analytics Twitter. His effect is even greater than his raw pass-rush production. #Bears got a really good one.

Now, for the NFL's least threatening offense … https://t.co/NJl91GkwHa — Arthur Arkush (@ArthurArkush) March 17, 2020

