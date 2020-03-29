NFL Analysts: Chicago Bears in ‘Prime Position’ to Tank Season, Draft Trevor Lawrence

There are good ideas, and there are bad ideas. Then, there’s the latest from Pro Football Focus.

In a recent article by Ben Brown, PFF has suggested that the Chicago Bears are in “prime position” to compete for the worst record in the league this upcoming season. Dubbed by PFF as one of the NFL’s “teams with little to no solution at quarterback,” the Bears were one of six teams listed as primary contenders to tank the 2020 NFL season. According to PFF, Chicago could very likely “either tank or be one injury away from a freefall that ends with one of the top picks of the 2021 NFL Draft.”

Why would the Bears — or any team — tank a season? To acquire the services of a star QB, which in this case would be Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, one of the top two quarterback prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft along with Ohio State’s Justin Fields.

In 2021, the Bears will have their first pick in the first round of the draft since 2018, and after trading for Khalil Mack, Chicago has a roster full of players in their prime — they’re built to win now. There’s no way this current team would tank a season solely to draft a quarterback. The Bears are also one of the NFL’s founding franchises — tanking a season simply isn’t something a legendary team like Chicago would likely ever do. But could the Bears be amongst the league’s worst in 2020 with Nick Foles and Mitch Trubisky front and center in the quarterbacks room?

Chicago Bears 2020 Season: Will They Be Better or Worse?

The Bears’ acquisition of Foles actually slightly increased their projected win total for the upcoming season. The signing of Robert Quinn also makes what was a top 10 defense over the last two seasons even more dangerous. The Bears seem primed to make another run for the playoffs next year, particularly if they shore up their offensive line issues in April’s draft.

PFF had this to say about the Bears’ upcoming season: “Nick Foles immediately emerges as the odds-on favorite to win the starting quarterback position for the Bears after being traded from Jacksonville. Foles had the perfect contract to take on, as it contained a guaranteed salary in 2020 with only a $5 million roster bonus thereafter, according to OverTheCap.com. This gives the Bears the opportunity to evaluate Nick Foles, and if he plays well, the Bears could keep him for two more seasons. If he doesn’t play anywhere near the 2018 Super Bowl MVP level he has flashed, the Bears can move on from him and hopefully be in a position to draft Fields or Lawrence in 2021.”

Regardless of quarterback play, injuries will arguably play a huge factor in how the Bears’ upcoming season turns out. Chicago’s 8-8 record in 2019 was largely the result of losing several key players to injury, including Akiem Hicks, Danny Trevathan and Kyle Long. Trubisky also played the entire year with a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder, and some have argued that he was more timid in the run game and less accurate throughout the season due to that specific injury.

If the Bears fail to improve in 2020, or if the injury bug bites them hard again, they’ll certainly be in line to draft Lawrence in 2021. But don’t expect this current Bears team to tank the upcoming season — there are simply too many competitors in their prime hungry for a Super Bowl.

READ NEXT: Why the Chicago Bears Will Not Trade QB Mitch Trubisky