Why Bears TE Jimmy Graham Could Have a Career Resurgence in Chicago

New Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham wants everyone to know he’s not finished. Oh yeah, and he’s not washed up, either. When the Bears signed Graham to a two-year deal for $16 million with $9 million guaranteed, NFL analysts and Bears media members panned the move in an almost universal fashion.

Bleacher Report called it the second-worst free agency signing of the year, The Athletic called the Bears’ acquisition of Graham the signing that has made the least sense so far, and Bears Twitter nearly imploded upon hearing the news that Graham was coming to Chicago.

In his first conference call since joining the Bears, Graham seemed, to go with a metaphor he would later employ, fired up. Coming off two disappointing seasons with the Packers in which he had just five touchdowns and 1,083 yards, Graham was released by Green Bay after the season, and he seems ready to show his critics and doubters that he’s not done yet. Here’s why heading to Chicago could actually be the best thing for Graham.

Graham is Self Aware, and He’s Already Studying Hard

Graham is well aware that he did not perform up to his own standards while in Green Bay. In his first five seasons with the New Orleans Saints (where he became acquainted with Bears GM Ryan Pace), Graham was an All-Pro in 2013, and he made three Pro Bowls in five years. He had 4,752 yards receiving and 51 touchdowns in his tenure in New Orleans, and he performed well with his second team, as well.

When he was with the Seahawks from 2015-2017, Graham made two Pro Bowls while netting 2,048 yards and 18 touchdowns catching passes from Russell Wilson.

He sputtered in Green Bay, never playing anywhere near as well as he had with his previous two teams. Now, reunited with Pace, Graham seems more intent than ever to bounce back and finish his career on a high note. Graham told the media that he asked for video footage of every target thrown at a Bears tight end throughout Matt Nagy’s time with the Bears, and said he planned on hunkering down and studying film for the foreseeable future.

Jimmy Graham said he asked for clips of every target a Bears tight end has had over the last 2 years in Matt Nagy's offense. Said watching a ton of film will be critical with uncertainty about the offseason program, training camp, etc. — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) March 26, 2020

Graham is also ready to let the negative reaction to his signing with the Bears fuel him.

Jimmy Graham on Playing for the Bears: ‘I Still Have the Ability to Make Big Plays’

Graham acknowledged his time in Green Bay was a disappointment, but also noted he feels as though he can be a definite asset to this Bears team while using his new opportunity in Chicago as motivation.

“I’m still fast and I still have the ability to make big plays,” he told reporters. “Obviously over the last two years, it’s been very difficult for me. In my career, up until these last two years, I’ve never really failed in that. It was a tough pill to swallow. It was the first time I’ve lost my job. I work extremely hard. I’ve sacrificed everything for this game. To go through that was difficult. Now I have the opportunity to win a bunch of games this year, and I’m very grateful for that. For me, it’s lit a fire. I know what kind of player I am and I know what I can do. … If I didn’t think I had the ability to dominate this league, then I wouldn’t play anymore. But I still believe I have that ability.”

Graham’s abilities, even at 33, are arguably better than anyone else on the Bears roster at the position, and he also has his health going for him. He has never missed more than 11 games in a season, and he has played all 16 games in six of his last seven seasons. Considering the Bears have had issues keeping their tight end room healthy, his durability could be a huge asset, particularly considering how much Nagy’s offense relies on a healthy tight end who can catch the ball.

There’s also the emphasis on the tight end position in Matt Nagy’s offense to consider.

Graham Thinks Nagy’s System is ‘The Right System’

Matt Nagy’s offensive scheme relies heavily on the tight end position, as it did in Kansas City and his first season with the Bears in 2018. Trouble is, 2019 was an abysmal year for the Bears at the tight end position. Trey Burton started five games for the Bears in 2019, and played in eight, missing half of the season due to injury. Burton also missed the Bears’ 2018 Wild Card game against the Eagles.

As a unit, Bears tight ends had 36 catches for 416 receiving yards and a mere two touchdowns in 2019. They also did not have a tight end hit the 100-yard mark once last year, which was the first time that has happened since 1976.

Graham said Thursday he feels that he can enter the fray and become a huge factor, also suggesting he will be able to create some mismatches and uneven matchups in Nagy’s offense.

Jimmy Graham said the #Bears' offense (similar to KC) is the closest thing to the Saints that he'll be in since leaving the Saints. He called it "the right system for myself." He talked about mismatches and matchups. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) March 26, 2020

Nagy’s system relies on a durable tight end who can create mismatches. Graham has been that several times throughout his career, and if he can stay healthy in 2020, he could absolutely surprise his doubters. Trey Burton had 569 yards and six touchdowns in his breakout season in 2018, averaging 10.5 yards a catch. In his worst year since his rookie year, Graham had 447 yards, three touchdowns and averaged 11.8 yards a grab in 2019. Other than getting into the end zone less, Graham was almost as good in a down year as Burton was in his best year.

But there’s also sheer motivation to consider.

Graham: ‘I’m Going to Get Back to Being Me’

Adam Jahns of The Athletic thinks Graham could use this opportunity with the Bears — which will likely be his last — to surprise a great many people. Graham knows people are deriding the Bears for signing him, and he seems ready to have a season few expect.

Final takeaway from Jimmy Graham's 24-minute conference call: I think he knows what people are saying about him … and that he believes the #Bears provide him with a great opportunity, especially in Nagy's offense, to prove everyone wrong. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) March 26, 2020

Jimmy Graham: "If I didn't think that I had the ability to dominate in this league, then I wouldn't play anymore. But I still believe that I have that ability. … I'm going to give (the Bears) everything I got." — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) March 26, 2020

“This is the best that I’ve ran, this is the fastest I’ve been in the last four or five years,” Graham said about how he feels currently. “I’m excited. I’m going to get back to being me, I’m going to get back to making big plays and scoring touchdowns because I think I’m somewhere in the top of scoring touchdowns and I want to continue that, I want to continue climbing that list and get to where I’m supposed to be.”

