Chicago Bears Tied to Dolphins, 49ers in Latest Trade Rumors From NFL Insiders

If there’s any truth to the latest column by NFL insider Albert Breer, the Chicago Bears are looking to trade for a player or two who may be late in their rookie contracts and thus all the more affordable. More than a few players from several different positions have now been tied to the team as a result of Breer’s prediction.

“Keep an eye on the Bears looking to augment their roster with a trade over the next couple months,” Breer wrote in his weekly Sports Illustrated column. “Their cap situation will make it tough to be too active on the free agent market, but if there are players late in their rookie contracts made available, that’s one place where GM Ryan Pace could creatively improve what remains a win-now roster.”

Here’s a look at some of the players late in their rookie deals that have been talked about as options for the Bears via trade:

Josh Rosen, QB, Miami Dolphins Luis Medina of Bleacher Nation immediately connected former first-round pick Rosen to the players-still-in-their-rookie-contracts aspect of Breer’s article. Rosen would be cheap, and despite major struggles early on in his career (12 touchdowns to 19 interceptions) he could still be a developmental project for Matt Nagy and quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo. Plus, Medina noted, there’s really not much of an opportunity for Rosen in Miami at present: “With Ryan Fitzpatrick returning and the Dolphins angling to draft a quarterback in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Rosen could ultimately be the odd-man out on South Beach.”

Rosen may not be an attractive option for many Bears fans, but he’s young, cheap, and hasn’t had a checkered past or an injury-riddled history.

C.J. Beathard, QB, San Francisco 49ers

Another quarterback still on his rookie deal, Beathard also has more career interceptions than touchdowns. But he has started only 10 games in his first two seasons, and Arthur Arkush of Shaw Media thinks Beathard also meets Breer’s criteria. “He’s got the willingness to run that Mitch Trubisky has lacked the past year and a half and the ability to read defenses that Trubisky hasn’t consistently shown,” Arkush said of Beathard.

Hayden Hurst, TE, Baltimore Ravens

Arkush also thinks Hurst could be on the Bears’ radar. In two seasons with the Ravens, Hurst has 43 catches for 512 yards and three touchdowns, and the former first-round draft pick out of South Carolina could thrive in Matt Nagy’s offense.

Cam Robinson, LT, Jacksonville Jaguars

Robinson will be entering his fourth season, and his recent issues are reason for potential trade partners to pause. He has had 24 penalties in three years, and he also missed most of the 2018 season due to a torn ACL. He has since recovered, and started 14 games in 2019. He also has ties to his former offensive coordinator — and current Bears quarterbacks coach DeFilippo — so a potential reunion via trade is a possibility.

Tanoh Kpassagnon, Edge, Kansas City Chiefs

Arkush also thinks Kpassagnon is a trade option for Chicago. He had four sacks opposite Frank Clark in Kansas City last season, along with a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, 11 quarterback hits, and six tackles for loss. He also knows Matt Nagy, as the Bears’ current head coach was in Kansas City during his rookie year in 2017. Depending on what the Bears plan on doing with Leonard Floyd, Kpassagnon may be an affordable option to add depth this offseason.

