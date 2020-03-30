Big News for Lakers’ Anthony Davis on COVID-19 Test

There isn’t too much that is known about the coronavirus testing that took place with the Lakers nearly two weeks ago, except that two players on the team tested positive. We don’t know which two, but Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reported that center JaVale McGee, who has battled asthma throughout his career, was not among them.

Now we know that Anthony Davis was not, either. He told Los Angeles Times beat writer Tania Ganguli that his test had come back negative.

“I knew right away we would probably get tested,” Davis said, according to the paper. “It’s kind of tricky because some guys, you feel fine and you could have it, asymptomatic. And some guys you have all the symptoms. I felt fine and I felt great. I still do. [At the time] I was like that doesn’t mean I don’t have it. We all showed up and took the test. It was fine.”

Staples Center Was a Hotbed of Coronavirus Cases

In the Lakers’ final game of the season, at home on March 10, L.A. played Brooklyn. Four Nets, including star forward Kevin Durant, were later found to have tested positive for coronavirus, prompting the Lakers to also get tested. The season was shut down after the night of March 11, with all teams finishing their final games that day except Sacramento and New Orleans, which was postponed.

It was on that night that Jazz center Rudy Gobert first tested positive for the coronavirus, sparking commissioner Adam Silver to make the swift decision to pull the plug on the season.

Gobert’s teammate, Donovan Mitchell, also tested positive for coronavirus, as did Detroit center Christian Wood. Since then, a number of others involved in the NBA have tested positive, too, including ESPN broadcaster Doris Burke and Knicks owner James Dolan. The mother of Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns is in a coma with COVID-19 related symptoms, Towns announced last week.

Boston’s Marcus Smart has tested positive, too, and has been quarantined.

In the wake of the Nets’ positive tests, it was theorized that the visiting bus at the Staples Center may have been infected with coronavirus. On March 11, the Ottawa Senators played the L.A. Kings at Staples Center and two of the Senators tested positive, too. The Senators’ radio analyst, Gord Wilson, also tested positive.

According to the @TheAthletic: “It is believed that multiple Senators players are ill and awaiting test results. They suspect that the infection occurred when the Senators used the same Staples Center dressing room as the Brooklyn Nets the day after they played the Lakers.” — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) March 18, 2020

Anthony Davis Attempting to Help in Coronavirus Fight

In an effort to battle some of the fallout that has come with the coronavirus, Davis has partnered with Lineage Logistics on two fronts—to help find jobs for laid-off Staples Center workers and to bring food from local restaurants to hospital employees fighting COVID-19, the disease associated with the coronavirus.

Davis has an aunt, he noted, who was exposed to coronavirus.

“I have family and friends in the healthcare industry, and they tell me all the time that they get home later or don’t get a chance to go home for a long time,” Davis told the Times. “I’m sure you see the pictures of the healthcare workers on social media. … I thought the least I could do was try to partner with Lineage Logistics and try to get food from these local restaurants. They’re struggling as well.”

